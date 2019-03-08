Armed Forces Day 2019: Servicemen and women honoured in Stevenage and North Herts

The Royal British Legion Stevenage Branch raised £1,310 at the Stevenage Armed Forces Day stall last year. Picture: Richard Mott Archant

Veterans, cadets and the public are set to come together to mark Armed Forces Day 2019 on Saturday.

Letchworth Army Cadets were the winners of the cadets competition at Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Alan Millard Letchworth Army Cadets were the winners of the cadets competition at Armed Forces Day 2018. Picture: Alan Millard

June 6 marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the Second World War, with events across our area honouring those who played their part.

In Letchworth, commemorations will take place on Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Broadway Gardens.

There will be military bands, Second World War vintage military vehicles, food stalls, a fun fair and an angel wings dove release, among other events.

Letchworth Armed Forces Day co-ordinator Di Adkins said: "D-Day's 75th anniversary is very important to commemorate as we should remember all those that sacrificed to give us the freedom we have today, and many died or lost relatives and close friends for this."

The opening ceremony and flag raising will begin at 10am, followed by a cadet inspection and drill competition, dove release and a performance from the Harpenden Pipe Band.

The event will close with a trophy presentation.

In Hitchin, one of the UK's emerging mixed media artists will have his artwork on display at Arkley Fine Art gallery to marke Armed Forces Day.

Dan Pearce's new collection, titled 'Love, War and Peace,' will see everyday and army-inspired objects combined to commemorate the day.

Visitors to the exhibition will be able to see peace signs made from bullet shells, Winston Churchill-inspired art and a celebratory piece of Hitchin and the Hertfordshire Lion.

Dan's reputation has been built on his ethos of "revealing the unexpected", due to the unique techniques he uses.

He explains the choices behind his new collection: "I wanted to include everyday objects with some army influenced objects to create symbols and shapes that reflect the title, 'Love, War and Peace'.

"I loved creating the piece using the Hertfordshire Lion, yet still keeping in line with my distinctive smashed glass collection."

'Love, War and Peace' will have its private launch on Armed Forces Day on Saturday, June 29.

Both Dan and Arkley Fine Art gallery will be making donations to a military charity from the show's proceeds.

After the private viewing, the exhibition will be open to the public until Wednesday, July 17.

In Stevenage, visitors are encouraged to mark the occasion in the Town Square from 10am until 4pm.

There will be live music from Alex Shows UK and Karen Carpenter - The Tribute, as well as face painting, stalls and a WWII American M8 Tank on display.