Majority of residents want to 'keep their distance' from others after lockdown

Published: 12:00 PM June 29, 2021

We asked Hertfordshire residents if their habits have changed during lockdown

We asked readers how their habits had changed during lockdown - with the majority saying they will still exercise some caution when restrictions are lifted on July 19.

Of those surveyed, 69.1 per cent said they would continue to keep their distance from other people, while 55.7 per cent said they would carry on wearing a mask in public places and 72.5 per cent said they would continue to carry hand sanitiser.

Herts residents were also asked if their child's behaviour towards cleanliness had changed since the pandemic began. While for 49 per cent the question did not apply, 32.9 per cent said they had noticed the difference.

When asked what they would do when restrictions were fully lifted, one resident said: "I'll just carry on as normal, like I have during this whole thing. No mask, no hand washing or any of the other rubbish to go with it."

Others said they would hug their friends again, see family members, travel abroad and try on clothes before buying them.

However many felt that they would keep avoiding crowded public places, with one resident saying: "I will avoid restaurants and crowded places and carry on working from home.

"As restrictions are lifted we will see a massive spike and I don't want to put vulnerable loved ones at risk."

Others echoed that they would like to keep working from home, and added that they would continue doing their shopping online.

One respondent said: "I like the way we haven't been required to touch people as much for the past 18 months and I'd be happy to not kiss/hug/shake hands again with people I know only vaguely/have just met.

"If everyone was prepared to wear a mask when they have a cough or cold too, like some Asian cultures, I'm sure we'd have fewer viruses doing the rounds each winter. I'd be prepared to do this."

Some said that they felt fewer crowds improved the experience of being in public places. Another person said: "It's really made me see how everything is far more enjoyable without being packed like sardines for profit!"

Another said: "I definitely won't feel comfortable sitting at a table in a pub or restaurant, squashed up close to a neighbouring table."