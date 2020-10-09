Advanced search

Finding hope and opportunity in changing times – Hertfordshire clinical psychologist offers advice for World Mental Health Day.

PUBLISHED: 14:59 10 October 2020

Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust is holding a recovery conference to offer mental health support. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust is holding a recovery conference to offer mental health support. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

For World Mental Health Day, consultant clinical psychologist Andrew Nicholls has some suggestions for how to cope better and where to go for professional help if you’re struggling in our latest Hertfordshire health column.

Andrew Nicholls, head of recovery and psychological services at Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, is offering advice for World Mental Health Day. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS TrustAndrew Nicholls, head of recovery and psychological services at Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, is offering advice for World Mental Health Day. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Andrew has worked for the NHS for 30 years, where he continues to practice clinically as Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust’s (HPFT) head of recovery and psychological services.

He said: “2020 continues to be an anxious year for us all in one way and another. It’s a good idea to take stock of how we’re feeling, as just a few simple changes can really benefit our overall health and wellbeing.

“There’s a simple quiz, which then offers lots of useful self-help advice on the Every Mind Matters website, as well as how to seek professional support if you need it.

“Our wellbeing website also has some really informative self-help webinars and guides.

You may also want to watch:

“Taking care of your physical health, by keeping active and getting enough rest are great stress relievers. Talking with friends and family is also really important.

“If worries begin to adversely affect your life, you should always ask for some professional help. HPFT has a free mental health helpline for Herts residents, available 24/7 on: 0800 6444 101. There is also a free webchat service, currently available 7am-7pm, Monday-Friday.

“I’d recommend for people in Hertfordshire who would like some support to register for HPFT’s 14th free Recovery Conference on Monday, November 2. This year’s theme is about rediscovery and finding hope and opportunity in changing times. Attendees can expect honest, challenging and authentic conversations, as well as people’s testimonies about their personal experiences during the pandemic.

“With a mixture of live and pre-recorded sessions, the live panels will be answering questions from attendees. There will also be a variety of sessions providing valuable tips and advice for improving mental health and overall wellbeing.

“The conference will be an ideal opportunity for us to come together as a community and learn from one another by talking about the challenges we are living with, so that we can support each other better.

Follow @HPFT_NHS on Twitter for joining information.”

