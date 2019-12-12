Live

General Election 2019 live blog: Join us live from the counts in Hertfordshire and beyond

Welcome to our General Election 2019 live blog, where you can find out what is going on at counts across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire - and those all-important results as they come in.

We have reporters covering counts for Hitchin and Harpenden, North East Hertfordshire, South Cambridgeshire, St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield, and will also be keeping you up to date on Hertsmere, Mid Bedfordshire, North East Bedfordshire too.

So strap yourself in and get involved using the #HertsElects!