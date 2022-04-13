The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Hertfordshire's favourite takeaways according to Just Eat

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 10:57 AM April 13, 2022
Just Eat has released Hertfordshire's favourite takeaway foods to order.

Just Eat has released Hertfordshire's favourite takeaway foods to order. - Credit: Mikhail Nilov

Whether it's a Saturday night tradition or a midweek treat, deciding what kind of takeaway to have can be a tough decision. 

Do you go for your regular Chinese order or switch it up and order Japanese? Stick with fast food or order Italian? 

As a nation it's clear we're big pizza and pasta lovers as the overall most popular choice in the UK is Italian food.

As a nation it's clear we're big pizza and pasta lovers as the overall most popular choice in the UK is Italian food. - Credit: Polina Tankilevitch


Just Eat have released data on Hertfordshire's favourite takeaway cuisine to order, and it's not what we expected!

Despite their most popular dish being tacos, Just-Eat.co.uk can reveal that the Eastern region's most popular cuisine is Japanese.

Different to the rest of the UK, the overall most popular takeaway across the country is Italian food.

With a popularity score of 54.28/100, Japanese food was found to be 19 per cent more popular in the East than British food! 

Those from St Albans have an appetite for Indian food, with their most popular dish being the Biryani (99.40/100), proving 2 per cent more popular than the British beef wellington, in second place. 

Those in St Albans also have an appetite for Italian cuisine, which proves just 11 per cent less popular than Indian, placing the Mediterranean delights in second place, with a popularity score of 67.55/100

.

Japanese food rated the highest in Hertfordshire on Just Eat.

Japanese food rated the highest in Hertfordshire on Just Eat. - Credit: Quang Anh Ha Nguyen

Meanwhile in Welwyn Hatfield district, people can't get enough of Japanese food too with a score of 76/100!

Unlike those in neighbouring St Albans there's not quite the demand for an Indian with one of the lowest scores at only 31.43/100. 

In East Hertfordshire it's clear there's no standout love for any type of cuisine as most sit around the middle of the table.

What does come as a surprise is the distaste for Chinese food, only scoring 21.95/100, the lowest score of all of Hertfordshire. 

East Hertfordshire rated Chinese food as their lowest choice.

East Hertfordshire rated Chinese food as their lowest choice. - Credit: Polina Tankilevitch

Do tacos take your fancy? North Hertfordshire took the crown for Mexican lovers as it scored 70/100, the highest in the region.

Only losing the top spot to Japanese cuisine, similarly to Welwyn Hatfield.

Mexican food is a huge hit in North Hertfordshire.

Mexican food is a huge hit in North Hertfordshire. - Credit: Pixabay

  • Fast Food  59.48
  • British  59.65
  • Indian  76.62
  • Italian  67.55
  • Chinese  53.25
  • Japanese  46.4
  • Mexican  47.85

Welwyn Hatfield 

  • Fast Food  29.88
  • British  49.46
  • Indian  31.43
  • Italian  46.5
  • Chinese  40.62
  • Japanese  76
  • Mexican  33.4
  • Fast Food: 51.88
  • British  54.34
  • Indian  39.5
  • Italian  45.3
  • Chinese  21.95
  • Japanese  66.65
  • Mexican  46.65

North Hertfordshire 

  • Fast Food: 55.7
  • British  59.12
  • Indian  33.05
  • Italian  49.62
  • Chinese  40.48
  • Japanese  81.8
  • Mexican  70


Food and Drink
Hertfordshire News

