Whether it's a Saturday night tradition or a midweek treat, deciding what kind of takeaway to have can be a tough decision.

Do you go for your regular Chinese order or switch it up and order Japanese? Stick with fast food or order Italian?

As a nation it's clear we're big pizza and pasta lovers as the overall most popular choice in the UK is Italian food. - Credit: Polina Tankilevitch



Just Eat have released data on Hertfordshire's favourite takeaway cuisine to order, and it's not what we expected!

Despite their most popular dish being tacos, Just-Eat.co.uk can reveal that the Eastern region's most popular cuisine is Japanese.

Different to the rest of the UK, the overall most popular takeaway across the country is Italian food.

With a popularity score of 54.28/100, Japanese food was found to be 19 per cent more popular in the East than British food!

Those from St Albans have an appetite for Indian food, with their most popular dish being the Biryani (99.40/100), proving 2 per cent more popular than the British beef wellington, in second place.

Those in St Albans also have an appetite for Italian cuisine, which proves just 11 per cent less popular than Indian, placing the Mediterranean delights in second place, with a popularity score of 67.55/100

.

Japanese food rated the highest in Hertfordshire on Just Eat. - Credit: Quang Anh Ha Nguyen

Meanwhile in Welwyn Hatfield district, people can't get enough of Japanese food too with a score of 76/100!

Unlike those in neighbouring St Albans there's not quite the demand for an Indian with one of the lowest scores at only 31.43/100.

In East Hertfordshire it's clear there's no standout love for any type of cuisine as most sit around the middle of the table.

What does come as a surprise is the distaste for Chinese food, only scoring 21.95/100, the lowest score of all of Hertfordshire.

East Hertfordshire rated Chinese food as their lowest choice. - Credit: Polina Tankilevitch

Do tacos take your fancy? North Hertfordshire took the crown for Mexican lovers as it scored 70/100, the highest in the region.

Only losing the top spot to Japanese cuisine, similarly to Welwyn Hatfield.

Mexican food is a huge hit in North Hertfordshire. - Credit: Pixabay

Fast Food 59.48

British 59.65

Indian 76.62

Italian 67.55

Chinese 53.25

Japanese 46.4

Mexican 47.85

Welwyn Hatfield

Fast Food 29.88

British 49.46

Indian 31.43

Italian 46.5

Chinese 40.62

Japanese 76

Mexican 33.4

Fast Food: 51.88

British 54.34

Indian 39.5

Italian 45.3

Chinese 21.95

Japanese 66.65

Mexican 46.65

North Hertfordshire

Fast Food: 55.7

British 59.12

Indian 33.05

Italian 49.62

Chinese 40.48

Japanese 81.8

Mexican 70



