Domestic abuse helpline works with housing service to protect victims

As part of the Comet's women's safety campaign, we're highlighting the work of Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline - which is a free, confidential support service for victims and survivors.

Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline (HDAH) is collaborating with Clarion Housing - the UK's largest housing association - to run a programme helping victims and survivors within our communities feel safe and supported outside of their homes.

QR codes will be visible on Clarion land and property which will give quick and easy access to the HDAH website.

Clarion recognises that domestic abuse is a crime that can have a far-reaching physical, psychological and emotional impact on the health and wellbeing of the victim and their family, often making it difficult for them to remain safely in their home.

Posters will be displayed at Clarion Housing land and properties offering support from Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline - Credit: HDAH

To help prevent ongoing abuse, Clarion offers tenants a variety of security measures, ongoing support and rehousing options.

Domestic abuse will affect one in four women and one in six men during their lifetime.

The definition of domestic abuse is any incident or pattern of incidents of controlling, coercive or threatening behaviour, violence or abuse between those aged 16 or over who are or have been intimate partners or family members - regardless of gender or sexuality.

This can involve psychological, physical, sexual, financial or emotional abuse.

A statement from HDAH says: "Whether directly serving victim-survivors, perpetrators or their families, or indirectly to professionals, we provide a safe space for people to discuss their situation.

"Through our comprehensive and unique understanding of local resources, we provide the information they need to take control, to feel empowered to take the next step.

"Our commitment is to always 'put the caller at the heart of our service'."

Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Helpline is open from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 9am to 4pm on weekends, and will offer confidential support as well as signposting options.

The number to call is 08 088 088 088. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

If it feels unsafe to talk at home, you can get in touch via the confidential email service at Kim@mailpurple.org