Spready Mercury named the Comet's new gritter

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant Archant

The people have spoken. After seeing off the challenge from Grita Ora and Basil Salty, the Comet can today announce that Spready Mercury will be etched on to the side of our gritter in 2020.

Back in November, the Comet announced a new competition giving our readers the chance to name a new gritter on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council.

After a well-fought, spirited process - which some have said has restored their faith in democracy - Spready Mercury emerged last week as the public favourite.

Many congratulations to Raj Kaur Clarke for submitting the winning entry.

Keep your eyes peeled and be sure to say hello if you see Spready on your way!

