Spready Mercury named the Comet's new gritter

PUBLISHED: 12:05 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 12 December 2019

Hertfordshire County Council are calling on readers to name their next road gritter. Picture: Archant

Archant

The people have spoken. After seeing off the challenge from Grita Ora and Basil Salty, the Comet can today announce that Spready Mercury will be etched on to the side of our gritter in 2020.

Back in November, the Comet announced a new competition giving our readers the chance to name a new gritter on behalf of Hertfordshire County Council.

After a well-fought, spirited process - which some have said has restored their faith in democracy - Spready Mercury emerged last week as the public favourite.

Many congratulations to Raj Kaur Clarke for submitting the winning entry.

Keep your eyes peeled and be sure to say hello if you see Spready on your way!

#SpreadyFor2020

Teenage boy suffers head injuries after attack with metal pole in Hitchin

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was attacked with a metal pole in Hitchin

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Traffic delays after Hitchin accident this morning

Traffic delays in Hitchin this morning after car accident. Picture: Archant

Hitchin and Baldock schools in academy trust talks

Tim Litchfield and Frances Manning, headteachers of The Knights Templar School and Hitchin Girls' School. Picture: Archant

Image released after man suffers cut head and black eyes in Hitchin pub attack

Police are appealing for help to identify this man, as they believe he may be able to help with enquiries into an assault in Hitchin. Picture: Herts police

