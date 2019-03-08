Advanced search

Children in care provision set to force Herts County Council budget overspend

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 October 2019

Hertfordshire County Council has a projected overspend of £6.8million. Picture: Pexels.

Hertfordshire County Council has a projected overspend of £6.8million. Picture: Pexels.

Archant

Herts County Council looks set to overspend by £6.8million in 2019/20, based on the first three months of the financial year.

The county council - which is responsible for services such as education, social care, highways and public health - has an annual budget in excess of £800million.

You may also want to watch:

But a report to the cabinet has revealed that - based on the first financial quarter of 2019/20 - the council may not keep to its budget.

That, says the report, is largely due to the additional funding required to find placements for 'looked after' children.

If that level of overspend continues, it will use the council's entire revenue contingency fund and force it to dip into its reserves.

As of December 2018 there were 846 'looked after' children in Hertfordshire, and a further 113 unaccompanied asylum seeker children. Of those children, 128 had had three or more different placements in the 12 months to March 2019.

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Most Read

Film crews set up outside Stevenage pub for new mods movie

The filming of Quadrophenia-inspired film 'To Be Someone' at the Royal Oak, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Missing Lucy from Stevenage found in Welwyn Garden City

Police are appealing for information following a robbery in Stansted Mountfitchet.

North Hertfordshire house prices continue downward trend

House prices have dropped in North Herts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters at the scene of car blaze in Stevenage

Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire in Colestrete in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Bedfordshire police officer sacked for gross misconduct

A Bedfordshire police officer has been sacked over misuse of his work computer.

Latest from the The Comet

Children in care provision set to force Herts County Council budget overspend

Hertfordshire County Council has a projected overspend of £6.8million. Picture: Pexels.

Time to Celebrate!!! multicultural Stevenage with spectacular stage show

Singer/songwriter Decosta Boyce. Picture: MILLROE Photography.

FA CUP – Maidstone United 2-1 Hitchin Town: Missed penalty dumps Canaries out despite battling display

Maidstone v Hitchin Town. Picture: Dan Mountney

Charity climbing club in Hitchin hopes to unite Herts’ climbing community

Climb Hitchin is bringing the Hertfordshire climbing community together. Picture: Ollie Saville

North Herts among richest half of councils in England, figures show

North Hertfordshire sits in the richest half of councils in England, according to official statistics. Picture: Sarah Allison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists