Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

PUBLISHED: 14:23 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 01 March 2020

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

At least one more Hertfordshire resident has tested positive for coronavirus today, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 35.

According to the Department of Health, the Herts resident(s) who have tested positive recently travelled from Italy or Iran.

Government officials are yet to confirm the patients' exact location in the county.

In a tweet, sent out at 2pm this afternoon, the Department of Health confirmed that a further 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in England.

Prof Chris Whitty, England's Chief Medical Officer, said: "As of 9am this morning 12 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Three patients were close contacts of a known case, transmitted in the UK, identified as part of contact tracing.

"Of the remaining eight cases, six had recently travelled from Italy and two from Iran. The patients who recently travelled are from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire.

"All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun."

In total, 11,750 tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the UK, with 11,715 being confirmed negative and 35 testing positive.

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has reached Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Stevenage and Hitchin schools respond to coronavirus fears following ski trips to Italy

Schools in Stevenage and Hitchin have responded to coronavirus fears. Picture: Archant

Stevenage family’s heartache after death crash driver flees to Turkey

Senior paramedic Vicky Lovelace-Collins was passionate about her job and about saving the NHS.

Hitchin man’s viral passport tweet results in government response

Hitchin's Jon Spier sent a viral tweet that sparked a response from HM Passport Office. Picture: Twitter/@spierjon

Firefighters working to extinguish Stevenage blaze

The scene in Stevenage Old Town this afternoon. Picture: Julie Lucas

