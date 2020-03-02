Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

The location of one of the three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire has been revealed.

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust confirmed a clinician from Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, near Watford, is one of the 12 new cases of Covid-19 announced on the weekend.

A statement on their website said: "We are very well prepared for incidents like this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation.

"All individuals who were in contact with the clinician have been identified and the appropriate measures taken.

"The risk to patients and staff at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is very low and we are working with individual patients to appropriately manage their care.

"We would like to offer assurance that it remains safe for patients to attend Mount Vernon Cancer Centre as normal and ask patients to attend scheduled outpatients appointments."

You can find the latest information and advice from Public Health England at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.