Advanced search

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

PUBLISHED: 08:14 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 02 March 2020

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

The location of one of the three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire has been revealed.

The East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust confirmed a clinician from Mount Vernon Cancer Centre, near Watford, is one of the 12 new cases of Covid-19 announced on the weekend.

A statement on their website said: "We are very well prepared for incidents like this and the NHS and Public Health England are taking all necessary steps to manage the situation.

You may also want to watch:

"All individuals who were in contact with the clinician have been identified and the appropriate measures taken.

"The risk to patients and staff at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is very low and we are working with individual patients to appropriately manage their care.

"We would like to offer assurance that it remains safe for patients to attend Mount Vernon Cancer Centre as normal and ask patients to attend scheduled outpatients appointments."

You can find the latest information and advice from Public Health England at www.gov.uk/coronavirus.

Related articles

Most Read

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has reached Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Hitchin man’s viral passport tweet results in government response

Hitchin's Jon Spier sent a viral tweet that sparked a response from HM Passport Office. Picture: Twitter/@spierjon

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Confirmed coronavirus cases rise as first Hertfordshire patient tests positive

The first confirmed case of coronavirus has reached Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Hitchin man’s viral passport tweet results in government response

Hitchin's Jon Spier sent a viral tweet that sparked a response from HM Passport Office. Picture: Twitter/@spierjon

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the The Comet

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Investigation underway as multiple cases now confirmed in Herts

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Less than one in three trees replaced by Herts County Council

County councillors asked for two new trees to be planted on council land, for every one removed. Picture: Archant

Firefighters working to extinguish Stevenage blaze

The scene in Stevenage Old Town this afternoon. Picture: Julie Lucas
Drive 24