County watchdog warns of rogue roof repair traders following Storm Ciara

Trading Standards have issued a rogue roof trader warning after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across Hertfordshire. Picture: Georgina Tamara Taylor Archant

Following the devastation brought by Storm Ciara over the weekend, a countywide consumer watchdog has issued a warning over a spate of cold callers offering "expensive" and "unnecessary" roof repairs.

Hertfordshire Trading Standards are warning that residents have been receiving cold calls from rogue traders who try and sell them a 'roof renovation service'.

The service generally involves pressure-cleaning and roof painting. Experts are advising that this expensive service is likely to cause damage to the tiles, harm the roof's lifespan and create an unnecessary need for ongoing maintenance.

Anyone who requires home maintenance work is advised to obtain three independent quotes. Seek recommendations from family or friends, or use a reputable approved trader scheme such as Which Trusted Traders to find reliable tradespeople: trustedtraders.which.co.uk

If you have any concerns or require advice, please contact Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.