Herts charity Pro-Action is given lifeline and saved from closure after funding cut

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 April 2019

Charity Pro-Action Herts has had its funding secured for at least another year. Picture: Pexels.

A charity which faced closure after its funding was slashed by £100,000 has been saved.

Pro-Action provides behind-the-scenes support – including help with DBS checks, GDPR compliance and drafting constitutions – to more than 150 youth projects and charities across Hertfordshire.

But this month Herts County Council funding dropped from £150,000 a year to £50,000, prompting fears the charity would be forced to close as early as June.

Now The Sylvia Adams Charitable Trust, based in Hatfield, has stepped in to financially shore up Pro-Action and secure its future for at least another year.

A spokesman for Pro-Action said: “The offer of support has given the trustees confidence to continue and develop longer term plans to bridge the gap created by the reduction of funding from the county council.

“We still have a hill to climb as we work to increase our funding from a variety of sources, but we are committed to providing our services at the best value possible whilst working to ensure we remain viable.”

A spokesman for the grant-giving Sylvia Adams Charitable Trust said: “There have been disproportionate cuts to services for children and young people across the UK and this has also been true here.

“In this very challenging landscape, Hertfordshire has been very fortunate that Pro-Action has been in place to ensure high standards amongst its 150 member organisations.

“The trust decided it was in the interests of young people across the county to provide Pro-Action with funds which will allow it to continue its essential work.

“With other areas in the UK now having to set up organisations to take on exactly the role Pro-Action is already doing here, the trust felt it essential to help ensure the continuation of high quality youth work here through this support.”

Chief executive of Pro-Action, Dave Green, said: “We will continue to support all those who share the vision to ensure every young person in this county has access to a variety of high quality activities which support them in their development and wellbeing.”

The cut in funding to Pro-Action is part of the county council's £1.6million restructuring of youth services.

