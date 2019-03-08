Luxurious countryside suites for lease at Hertfordshire care home

Foxholes residential home, offering new luxury supported living suites, surrounded by acres of Hertfordshire countryside Archant

Nine new assisted living suites will be available for couples to lease from Foxholes care home this July. Here Foxholes estate manager Neil Gandecha shares some information about the new apartments and how supported living can work for you.

The launch of the garden club has been a roaring success for both residents and their families when they come to visit The launch of the garden club has been a roaring success for both residents and their families when they come to visit

The new suites

Foxholes have added nine new supported living apartments on the ground floor with patio access that opens onto idyllic horse paddocks. The care home is located in the heart of the countryside, offering couples a romantic setting in which to enjoy their new home.

The suites are designed to give residents peace of mind and choice when it comes to exploring senior living options. Previously Foxholes have done their best to accommodate couples in single rooms beside one another when partners have inquired about rooms for couples. At present, there are limited facilities that can allow you to remain living together, but with the new apartments, Foxholes can offer couples a suite of their own. New residents will enjoy full access to all on-site facilities, including a therapeutic spa service that has been specially added to the unit for those moving into the new apartments.

On a warm summer evening, care home residents can enjoy eating meals outside on the terrace On a warm summer evening, care home residents can enjoy eating meals outside on the terrace

Independent retirement living

Recognising you need help to take care of your partner can be difficult. The new suites can ease this stress, allowing you to stay with your loved one in your own home.

Neil is delighted with the potential the suites have to offer. The high standards of flexibility and comfort they will give residents is not something currently available on the market. "The ground floor suites offer a unique take on senior living. They have separate bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen and dining areas. The living room has outdoor access with picturesque views of the grounds," says Neil.

Each kitchen is fully equipped so you will have the option of cooking for yourself or benefitting from the home's catering service that provides residents with three meals a day to be enjoyed in their homes, the restaurant or out on the terrace.

The new assisted living suites will have pation access to the care home grounds and horse paddocks The new assisted living suites will have pation access to the care home grounds and horse paddocks

How much is supported living?

The apartments are available to rent on a weekly basis, removing the pressure of a long term commitment lease. As little as one month's notice needs to be given if leaving. Residents may also be entitled to financial aid and may be eligible to receive personal independent payments to assist with costs.

This will give couples added freedom as care needs change and further plans may need to be put in place. "Instead of spending hundreds of thousands of pounds, residents could initially only plan to spend a few thousand," says Neil.

Retaining your independence

Residents moving into the home will benefit from joining an active and supportive community. Given the rural location of the home, it's unsurprising that gardening is a budding interest of the residents. The launch of the garden club proved such a success that each resident has been offered the chance to plant their own gardens."Their grandchildren enjoyed it so much, they were getting involved too. The number of gardens has already grown to 15 and we have space for many more," says Neil.

Residents are free to take outings when they like, either using their own transport with on-site parking options or the home's driving service. Neil says: "As our location is slightly off the beaten track, it's important for residents to know they can request a driver to take and collect them on trips."

Foxhole's care home is dedicated to providing the best level of care for residents and catering to their needs. The new suites are the latest addition to the home's way of doing this.

For more information or to arrange a visit call 01462 410767 or email care@foxholescarehome.com