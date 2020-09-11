Advanced search

More than 500 care home residents died from COVID-19, says council report

PUBLISHED: 15:01 13 September 2020

Hertfordshire's coronavirus care home deaths have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

Hertfordshire's coronavirus care home deaths have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

More than 500 residents of care homes in Hertfordshire are believed to have died from COVID-19, it has been reported.

The deaths ae now being scrutinised by the Hertfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board.

Herts County Council’s adult care and health cabinet panel was updated on the response of adult care services to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, September 9.

Panel members were told that the deaths of 526 care home residents – either at home or in hospital – were now ‘suspected’ or ‘confirmed’ to be coronavirus related.

It was reported that the Hertfordshire Safeguarding Adults Board was now undertaking a ‘review of deaths’, in preparation for a possible ‘second wave’.

“This will give care homes and agencies the opportunity to share their learning from this period and to make recommendations for future plans in preparation for a possible second wave of infection,” said the report to the cabinet panel.

You may also want to watch:

At the meeting it was reported that in the period to August 17, there had been 122 ‘outbreaks’ in care homes or ‘supported living settings’ in the county.

As of August 4, it was reported 96 of those homes which had had a confirmed outbreak had been clear for 28 days.

According to the report, data on care home deaths – during the period to August 17 – was collated from sources that include the Care Quality Commission and Public Health England, as well as information taken directly from care homes.

Meanwhile Hertfordshire’s Money Advice Unit helped residents to secure £7.5m in extra benefits in the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported.

The advice unit – which is operated by the county council – has a dedicated team of advisers.

Their work was highlighted to councillors at the meeting of the adult care and health cabinet panel.

It was also reported that from this month the unit will form a 12-month partnership with Citizen’s Advice to reach people with debt and benefit

problems who present at Primary Care Networks with health issues.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Stevenage man arrested after Mendip Way incident

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

COVID spike in Arlesey, Shefford and Stotfold revealed to be linked birthday party

There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Shefford, Arlesey and Stotfold following a birthday party. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Heavy emergency service presence at Stevenage property after reports of disturbance

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Revealed: Where more than 5,000 new homes could be built in Stevenage

Archant Investigations Unit has produced an interactive map, showing all the areas where major housing developments are included in Stevenage Council's Local Plan.

Stevenage man arrested after Mendip Way incident

There has been a heavy police presence in Mendip Way in Stevenage for most of today. Picture: Heather Warmer-Davis

Cancelled Stevenage fair will have token stall to protect Royal Charter

The Stevenage charter fair in 1907

Latest from the The Comet

Hitchin dog trainer hopes to fulfil dream of rescue centre in Spain

After being diagnosed with cancer, Vicky wanted to refocus on her life long dream of helping stray animals. Picture: Courtesy of Nicky Visser

More than 500 care home residents died from COVID-19, says council report

Hertfordshire's coronavirus care home deaths have been revealed. Picture: Getty Images

Inih Effiong praises team spirit after his debut goal rescues a point for Stevenage at Barrow

Inih Effiong scored his first Football League goal on his Stevenage debut. Picture: DANNY LOO

Revealed: Herts health chief personally intervenes in 90-year-old’s COVID test nightmare

Jim McManus, Hertfordshire's director of public health, had to get involved to ensure a 90-year-old could get a COVID-19 test closer to home. Picture: Archant

Letchworth Morrisons vows to continue work of Community Response Team set up in lockdown

Morrisons will continue the work of the Community Response Team set up by the Letchworth Heritage Foundation during lockdown. Picture: Letchworth Heritage Foundation