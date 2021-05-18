Nominate your healthcare heroes for Hertfordshire Care Awards

Published: 9:00 AM May 18, 2021 Updated: 10:15 AM May 18, 2021

Nominations are open for the 11th annual Hertfordshire Care Awards to recognise the hard work of care providers and staff from around the county.

In a year of unprecedented challenges to the care sector, care providers have been at the forefront of helping those in need.

This year's awards, which are run by Hertfordshire Care Providers Association (HCPA), will focus on teams working within the adult social care sector. There are eight awards in total and a team can be entered into multiple categories.

The categories include: Most Innovative Team Collaboration - which recognises teams from different sectors who have worked together to deliver services, The Outstanding Leadership Award - for a team who has demonstrated strong leadership, Most Innovative Support at Home Team - for a domiciliary care team who have made an outstanding achievement during the pandemic, and Most Innovative Residential Care Team - for teams working in residential settings.

There is also The Innovation Award for Adult Disability Services - for teams working in adult care, The Contribution to Care Award - which can be for any team working in a care setting, including domestic staff, volunteers, kitchen staff and more, Nursing Team of the Year - for a nursing team that has made an outstanding achievement, and finally The Outstanding Achievement Award - which will be given to the team which has made the most impact among all the nominations.

Head of Operations for HCPA Wesley Strahan Hughes said: "There has never been a more challenging year for our care sector in history, and we are proud to relaunch our awards this year after having to pause last year and present a celebration and thanksgiving event in place of our usual recognition ceremony.

"We are looking for nominations of small or large teams of people who work in the adult social care sector, or whole organisations, recognising their achievements during the pandemic and how they have made a difference to people's lives.

"If you are proud of a care provider, please nominate them so we can say thank you."

To make a nomination fill out the online form at https://www.hcpa.info/the-hertfordshire-care-awards/.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on August 31.