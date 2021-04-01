Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Survey: How do you feel about restrictions easing on April 12?

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:33 PM April 1, 2021    Updated: 5:35 PM April 1, 2021
Dominique Murphy-DeNeef.

Gather your six friends for a pint in the spring sunshine from April 12 - Credit: Dominique Murphy-DeNeef.

As COVID-19 restrictions set to ease across the UK, we want to know how Hertfordshire residents feel ahead of April 12.

From the Monday after next, people will be able to visit non-essential shops, dine outdoors at restaurants, drink in pub gardens and visit outdoor attractions.

Hospitality businesses will also reopen, and residents will be able to return to the gym and swimming pools.

Perhaps you're most looking forward to enjoying a pint in the sunshine? Or maybe getting a haircut once hairdressers are open again?

We'd like to know how you're feeling about April 12 - so please take part in our anonymous survey below.

