Porsche driver banned after doing 123mph on A1(M)

PUBLISHED: 13:01 23 January 2019

Codicote man Neil Gandecha has been banned from driving after speeding at 123mph on the A1(M). Picture: DANNY LOO

A Porsche driver has been banned after he was clocked doing 123mph on the A1(M) in Hertfordshire.

Neil Gandecha, 36, of Hitchin Road, Codicote, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on January 10, where he admitted the offence.

Gandecha was caught hitting 123mph between Junction 8 for Hitchin and 7 for Stevenage on May 8 last year while travelling on the northbound carriageway.

The limit is 70mph.

The 36-year-old was fined £360.

He was also ordered to pay victim services £36 and costs of £85.

Gandecha was banned from driving for 80 days.

