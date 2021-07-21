Have your say on future projects to optimise Letchworth's Greenway

Published: 10:52 AM July 21, 2021

Have your say on The Garden City Greenway - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

A new survey has been launched by the Letchworth Heritage Foundation to capture residents' views about The Garden City Greenway.

The 13.6-mile route is popular with walkers, runners, cyclists and people of all ages who simple want to get outdoors. Not surprisingly, lockdowns have driven up its popularity.

The Letchworth Heritage Foundation wants to hear residents' views on the Greenway - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

Research has shown that green spaces have been more important to people during the pandemic and the Foundation would like to understand if usage of The Greenway has changed.

The survey is designed to give a clear picture of who uses The Greenway, and to hear from users and non-users on how it could better meet their needs and interests.

Survey results will help shape future projects and activities that will optimise the Greenway and enable it to play a helpful part in more local lives. It will also help the foundation prioritise maintenance and improvements at a time when usage is increasing.

Chief executive Graham Fisher said: “We want to hear from as many local people as possible, particularly in the 16 to 24 age group who are often underrepresented in surveys like this.

"We know many of them feel passionately about the environment and see the huge value of the outdoors when it comes to supporting good mental and physical health.

“Families with young children are also reporting an increasing need for outdoor spaces so I am very keen to hear their views too. Of course, everybody’s opinion matters so if you’ve been walking there daily for decades, or have never used the area before, we’d be grateful for your responses.

"The Garden City Greenway is one of our most valuable resources so let’s make it work for everyone.”

The survey for those over 24 can be found at forms.office.com/r/Gz1FRR5JEv.

For people aged 16 to 24, go to forms.office.com/r/HcYmc28Wcz.