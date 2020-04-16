Advanced search

Lifeline for charities as Letchworth Heritage Foundation unveils latest community relief programme

PUBLISHED: 16:22 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 16 April 2020

The COVID-19 Catalyst Grant Programme was announced last week. Picture: LGCHF

The COVID-19 Catalyst Grant Programme was announced last week. Picture: LGCHF

The Letchworth Heritage Foundation has provided a lifeline to charities and social enterprises struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus lockdown.

The foundation’s new COVID-19 Catalyst Grant Programme, announced last week, offers grants of up to £8,000 to registered charities, local churches, schools and other social enterprises involved in immediate poverty relief projects in Letchworth.

Those eligible for the grants will include foodbanks, community aid providers, medication suppliers, mental wellbeing groups, and support services offering financial and social advice.

If you wish to benefit from the programme, your charitable project should be up and running – or in the process of being set up – and is expected to be providing services in Letchworth.

Alastair Stewart – head of grants, partnerships and community services – said: “The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant change in people’s lives and personal circumstances in a short space of time and is likely to continue for several months.

“It is important that we, as a place-based charitable foundation, work with our community to find ways to support our more vulnerable residents.”

A second strand of funding is also being made available by Letchworth Heritage Foundation for larger organisations or charities where consistent fundraising income has been lost.

The foundation has vowed to help these charities adapt to their current and future needs, offering bespoke services which will focus on a recovery model once the lockdown is over.

Alistair added: “We are here to help and are open to having conversations with charities or organisations that are currently working with Letchworth residents and want to support those affected by the impact of COVID-19.

“We want charities to return to a level of operational stability after lockdown.”

The foundation will continue to honour its commitments to the existing charities currently funded through its main grants programme for 2020.

If you would like to apply for the programme, or are interested in further information, call 07714 521567 or email Alastair.stewart@letchworth.com

