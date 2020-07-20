Advanced search

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:58 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 20 July 2020

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Archant

A teacher who has had her hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus and sepsis says she “is completely at peace about it” and looking forward to the future.

Caroline is looking forward to having 'fancy prosthetics' fitted to her amputated limbs. Picture: Hannah CosterCaroline is looking forward to having 'fancy prosthetics' fitted to her amputated limbs. Picture: Hannah Coster

Caroline Coster, a Year 5 teacher at Henlow Church of England Academy, began experiencing symptoms of coronavirus in March and followed medical advice from her GP, but began feeling steadily worse.

Crucially, Caroline’s GP phoned her a few days later to ask how she was. “Had she not done that, I would be dead,” Caroline said.

Her GP told her to go to hospital, where she was admitted into critical care and put in an induced coma for a month.

Caroline said: “I have very vague memories of what happened. Unfortunately my husband, Will, and children, Eleanor and Hannah, have much more precise memories. Twice they were told the doctors were about to turn the machines off, and came to say goodbye. On both occasions, a friend organised a prayer chain and the doctors worked their magic. I fought and turned the corner.” Caroline developed sepsis and her blood pressure fell so low she was given vasopressors to ensure blood flow continued to reach her vital organs. It ultimately saved her life, but resulted in Caroline’s hands and feet turning black and having to be amputated.

Caroline, flanked by firefighters, watched a Spitfire fly over the hospital on the 72nd anniversary of the NHS, with a 'thank you' message written on the underside of its wings. Picture: Clare Alden-SalterCaroline, flanked by firefighters, watched a Spitfire fly over the hospital on the 72nd anniversary of the NHS, with a 'thank you' message written on the underside of its wings. Picture: Clare Alden-Salter

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I am completely at peace about it. They were no use to me anymore. I’m looking forward to fancy prosthetics.”

Her daughter Hannah said: “Quickly she has come around to her new reality. She is at peace with the loss of her hands and feet as they are not what make her the person she is, and she has faced this challenge with a positivity and determination that few of us could match.

“She is looking forward to what the future brings. However, the reality is that she will require a huge amount of adaptations and specialised equipment in order to live a normal, independent life, return to hobbies and stay in the home she loves. Sadly government and NHS funding for many of the items we need is very limited.”

Caroline says she is completely at peace with the loss of her limbs. Picture: Clare Alden-SalterCaroline says she is completely at peace with the loss of her limbs. Picture: Clare Alden-Salter

Hannah has set up a fundraising page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/caroline-coster.

She said: “Money raised will go towards adaptations in the home to enable her to move around easily and reach objects, a bathroom she can use independently, private hand prosthetics and mobility aids.”

To learn more about sepsis visit sepsistrust.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Man in serious condition with fractured skull and bleed on brain after serious assault in Stevenage

A 42-year-old man is in a serious condition in Lister Hospital after an altercation with two other men in Stevenage Old Town in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

Stevenage and North Herts leaders launch pre-emptive strike against dissolving councils

Hitchin Oughton councillor Martin Stears-Handscomb, who leads the Labour group on North Herts District Council. Picture: NHDC

Airbus donates 600,000 masks to help keep Stevenage council workers safe during coronavirus crisis

Airbus, which has a site on Stevenage's Gunnels Wood Road, has donated 600,000 surgical masks to Stevenage Borough Council to help keep key workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Read

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Man in serious condition with fractured skull and bleed on brain after serious assault in Stevenage

A 42-year-old man is in a serious condition in Lister Hospital after an altercation with two other men in Stevenage Old Town in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Archant

Stevenage and North Herts leaders launch pre-emptive strike against dissolving councils

Hitchin Oughton councillor Martin Stears-Handscomb, who leads the Labour group on North Herts District Council. Picture: NHDC

Airbus donates 600,000 masks to help keep Stevenage council workers safe during coronavirus crisis

Airbus, which has a site on Stevenage's Gunnels Wood Road, has donated 600,000 surgical masks to Stevenage Borough Council to help keep key workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest from the The Comet

Henlow teacher has hands and feet amputated after contracting coronavirus

Caroline is pictured here with her daughter Hannah and dog Duke. Picture: Will Coster

Letchworth’s Standalone Farm and Broadway Cinema opening dates confirmed

Standalone Farm and Broadway Cinema will reopen next month. Picture: LGCHF

Grassroots football free to return to competition from September says FA and government

There will be relief and delight at the news grassroots football can return. Picture: DANNY LOO

Revellers ‘ran across motorway’ to join A1(M) illegal rave in Letchworth

Police issued a section 63 (2) Criminal Justice & Public Order Act. Picture: Herts police

Airbus donates 600,000 masks to help keep Stevenage council workers safe during coronavirus crisis

Airbus, which has a site on Stevenage's Gunnels Wood Road, has donated 600,000 surgical masks to Stevenage Borough Council to help keep key workers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.