Hairdresser to run marathon to raise money for multiple sclerosis

Published: 9:00 AM May 28, 2021

Loretta Gough, who is running the London Marathon to raise money for Herts MS Therapy Centre, with her dad Pete - Credit: Supplied

A Henlow resident will be running the Virgin Money London Marathon to support a Letchworth-based charity.

Hairdresser Loretta Gough will be running the London Marathon to raise money for Herts MS Therapy Centre.

She has previously competed in half marathons, 10k events and a ‘Tough Mudder’, but has had a dream to run the London Marathon since she was a teenager.

Loretta, now 49, explained that since her father entered the event in 1987, it has been her ambition to follow in his footsteps one day.

“I came from a very sporty background and remember dad being a keen runner and my brother, Arron, emulated him. Arron moved to Perth, Australia and competes in Iron Man events and also trains fellow athletes.”

Having turned her focus mainly to gym work, Loretta started running again two years ago, beginning with the Standalone 10k in Letchworth.

Last year, Loretta found out that Herts MS Therapy Centre were looking for runners to take part and raise money for them as well. She said that this “was perfect for me as they are local and the more I found out about the charity, the more I wanted to help.”

The impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on charities has motivated Loretta even further to run and raise money.

Having never run more than 13 miles prior to the pandemic, Loretta has confessed that “deep down I am terrified” but “raising money for a worthy cause will get me round”.

After waiting 18 months to run the marathon due to the pandemic, her training schedule for the 26.2 mile course is going well and commenced with the Easter 10k event in St Albans. Next, she will be running a half marathon in St Albans on June 23.

The Herts MS Therapy Centre, that has stayed open throughout the pandemic, provides oxygen treatment for people with MS and other conditions including Parkinsons, chronic fatigue syndrome, sleep apnea, long COVID and cancer patients who can often benefit from oxygen therapy.

For more information about Herts MS Therapy Centre visit www.hertsmstherapy.org.uk or phone 01462 684214.

If you would like to sponsor Loretta visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/loretta-gough-SAVMLMBONDS333-2020-238061/1