Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Henlow teenagers sleep out for Feed Up Warm Up

PUBLISHED: 17:02 23 June 2019

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

Archant

Six teenage girls took part in a sleep out to raise money for Stevenage and Hitchin drop-in service Feed Up Warm Up.

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew JonesThe girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

Milly, Charli, Lilly, Ivy, Freya and Georgie, all aged 13, camped out in a corner of the Boyd Campsite in Henlow with no tent to raise money for the service which provides help to the homeless and vulnerable in North Herts.

Dad Mathew Jones said: "We were very lucky with the weather and managed to avoid getting rained on, not that it didn't get pretty cold overnight, and they were not terribly comfortable.

"We set the target of £600 before we began, which they had already exceeded by the time they bedded down on Friday night, as of right now they've raised more than 250 per cent of their target.

"We've all been overwhelmed by the support that they've received and we're really looking forward to being able to give a sizeable boost when we close the fundraising off in a couple of weeks."

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew JonesThe girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/roughsleepingforfeedupwarmup.

You may also want to watch:

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

‘Inadequate’ Hitchin childcare service shut down by Ofsted

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Most Read

Man charged after alleged assault of two paramedics in Hitchin

Convicted drug dealer Nathan Strachan from Impington must repay almost £14,000.

‘Inadequate’ Hitchin childcare service shut down by Ofsted

Bluebells Childminders, Hitchin was suspended yesterday following an Ofsted inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Off-duty police officer left with broken leg after Letchworth train fight

British Transport Police are appealing for help to find this man as they believe he may have information about the incident which left a police officer with a broken leg. Picture: British Transport Police

Hitchin man jailed for fracturing ex-partner’s eye socket in McDonalds assault

Hitchin's Clayton Garrick has been jailed after assaulting his former partner in the car park outside the McDonalds on Caxton Gibbet Park. Picture: Google Street View

Met Office issues weather warning for thunderstorms in Herts, Cambs and beyond

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across Herts and Cambs. Picture: Met Office

Latest from the The Comet

Henlow teenagers sleep out for Feed Up Warm Up

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones

North Herts house prices up by 1.2 per cent in April

House prices in North Herts were up 1.2 per cent in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New outdoor gym equipment for Stevenage park after public input

The new equipment that has been unveiled at Great Ashby District Park. Picture: NHDC

Stevenage and Nepal schools forge links to equip pupils with global knowledge and skills

Year 3 pupils at The Leys Primary and Nursery School are looking forward to working with pupils in Nepal. Picture: Andrew Christie.

Letchworth Vintage Festival returns next weekend

Visitors came out to enjoy the annual Letchworth Vintage Festival over the weekend. Picture: Love Letchworth
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists