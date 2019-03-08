Henlow teenagers sleep out for Feed Up Warm Up

The girls slept outside all night to raise money for Feed Up Warm Up. Picture: Mathew Jones Archant

Six teenage girls took part in a sleep out to raise money for Stevenage and Hitchin drop-in service Feed Up Warm Up.

Milly, Charli, Lilly, Ivy, Freya and Georgie, all aged 13, camped out in a corner of the Boyd Campsite in Henlow with no tent to raise money for the service which provides help to the homeless and vulnerable in North Herts.

Dad Mathew Jones said: "We were very lucky with the weather and managed to avoid getting rained on, not that it didn't get pretty cold overnight, and they were not terribly comfortable.

"We set the target of £600 before we began, which they had already exceeded by the time they bedded down on Friday night, as of right now they've raised more than 250 per cent of their target.

"We've all been overwhelmed by the support that they've received and we're really looking forward to being able to give a sizeable boost when we close the fundraising off in a couple of weeks."

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/roughsleepingforfeedupwarmup.

