Campaigners call on planning committee to 'Save our Park'

Published: 3:58 PM April 1, 2021

Residents of The Railway are campaigning to save their playground in Henlow Park

Henlow Camp residents have started a campaign to save their playground, as a planning application for three new homes and an access road could see the park moved.

The application for three detached houses and a new private road off The Railway, has received 123 objections from the 130 neighbours who were consulted.

The houses would be at the former railway sidings site, which are partially let as residential gardens.

A Facebook group, named Save our Park - The Railway, has now reached more than 170 members.

Residents of The Railway in Henlow Camp have said they're "sandwiched between developments"

The key objections to the plans are the proposed new access road which goes through the green space - and may see the playground moved -, new properties will overlook existing homes, noisy building work and increased HGVs in a small cul-de-sac and the impact on wildlife such as squirrels and hedgehogs.

Furthermore, construction is underway for 144 homes on land east of Bedford Road in Lower Stondon (Ickleford Parish), known as LS1 - which is also near to the park.

The access road for the proposed new houses would go through The Railway play area

Because of this, and other planned construction nearby, campaigners say they are "sandwiched between developments".

A spokesman for the group, Paul Clark told the Comet: "Just over the way from the park is the LS1 development. There are also multiple other new developments in the area bringing around 350 new homes.



"The residents at the Railway are literally sandwiched between construction - it's a nightmare to work from home.

"The objection period has now closed, we're at more than 100 objections. To put this in context LS1 was c. 60 objections.

"In terms of raising awareness, we've got a Facebook group, we've leaflet dropped the local area and also got some messaging in and around the affected park with banners etc.

"We've had support from local businesses to get our message out there. Sentiment from local people is that they feel strongly about this.

"Given the level of local sentiment, we feel strongly that it needs to go through a public planning process and be 'called in'."

Although the consultation period for this application has ended, campaigners have been encouraging people to to make their thoughts known by emailing the planning authority,

They have also sought the support from Henlow Parish Council, which declined to comment when approached by this newspaper.

To view the planning application, go to centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/info/planning, and search CB/21/00611/FULL.