Can you help save North Herts’ trees during the coronavirus pandemic?

Newly planted tree at Newlands, in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC Archant

North Herts District Council is encouraging residents to help newly planted trees on road verges and in parks, by giving them a drink of water.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council is supporting a national campaign to save young trees during the dry summer months, as contractors who ordinarily water them are not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHDC is encouraging residents to get involved and water newly planted trees – which can be identified as being supported by wooden stakes with tree guards around them.

Information posters will be placed on noticeboards in towns and parks to raise awareness for the campaign.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for environment said: “Trees need proper aftercare to be able to survive to maturity. Without receiving enough water to sustain them, they will die.

You may also want to watch:

“This is a great way that residents of all ages can get involved in helping nature during these difficult times. Nurturing young trees by recycling water in this way will help the trees to grow, benefiting local wildlife and helping to fight climate change for many years to come.”

Top tips include:

• Water regularly during dry periods with as much as you can – every little helps

• Where possible, water should be sustianably sourced – bath water, or water that has been used for washing up is suitable.

• The best time to water is in the early morning or evening

• If the tree has a watering tube, then half of the water should be poured down the tube and the other half on the ground surface near the base of the tree.