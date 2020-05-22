Advanced search

Can you help save North Herts’ trees during the coronavirus pandemic?

PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 May 2020

Newly planted tree at Newlands, in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

Newly planted tree at Newlands, in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

Archant

North Herts District Council is encouraging residents to help newly planted trees on road verges and in parks, by giving them a drink of water.

The council is supporting a national campaign to save young trees during the dry summer months, as contractors who ordinarily water them are not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NHDC is encouraging residents to get involved and water newly planted trees – which can be identified as being supported by wooden stakes with tree guards around them.

Information posters will be placed on noticeboards in towns and parks to raise awareness for the campaign.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, NHDC’s executive member for environment said: “Trees need proper aftercare to be able to survive to maturity. Without receiving enough water to sustain them, they will die.

You may also want to watch:

“This is a great way that residents of all ages can get involved in helping nature during these difficult times. Nurturing young trees by recycling water in this way will help the trees to grow, benefiting local wildlife and helping to fight climate change for many years to come.”

Top tips include:

• Water regularly during dry periods with as much as you can – every little helps

• Where possible, water should be sustianably sourced – bath water, or water that has been used for washing up is suitable.

• The best time to water is in the early morning or evening

• If the tree has a watering tube, then half of the water should be poured down the tube and the other half on the ground surface near the base of the tree.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Letchworth post office to close after 31 years of serving the community

The post office on Norton Road and Green Lane will close for the final time tomorrow. Picture: Google

Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Most Read

Stevenage Borough Council could be at risk of bankruptcy amid coronavirus losses

Council leader Sharon Taylor said a Section 114 notice is

North Herts boy, 17, jailed for over eight years for sex offences against two-year-old child

The 17-year-old was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday. Picture: Danny Loo

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson

Letchworth post office to close after 31 years of serving the community

The post office on Norton Road and Green Lane will close for the final time tomorrow. Picture: Google

Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Latest from the The Comet

Can you help save North Herts’ trees during the coronavirus pandemic?

Newly planted tree at Newlands, in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC

County councillors back Hitchin scrapyard plans despite pollution concerns

Plans for a new scrapyard in Hitchin have been backed by the county council, despite pollution concerns. Picture: Archant

Covid the Cobra snakes through Stevenage bringing smiles to people’s faces

Covid the Cobra has grown to more than 150 stones long in just a few days. Picture: Dawn Parnell

Meet the Hitchin man aiming for a world record with his fancy dress fundraiser

Nick Jemetta is raising £1,500 for three charities over the month of May. Picture: Supplied

Henlow man on using kindness and positivity to improve mental health

Henlow's Paul Harris has spoken about the importance of kindness for Mental Health Awareness Week. Picture: Courtesy of Paul Harris
Drive 24