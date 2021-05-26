Can you help make chronically ill Lily's garden safe for play?

Published: 10:00 AM May 26, 2021

Stevenage's Lily Naylor was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis when she was just 20 months old - Credit: Shona Vincent-Smith

The mum of a chronically ill eight-year-old girl is appealing for help in making the family's garden safe and accessible for her daughter to play in.

Lily Naylor, who lives in Stevenage, was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis when she was just 20 months old. She struggles to walk - battling daily with pain, fatigue and swollen joints.

Mum Shona said: "Lily has under gone numerous procedures involving stays at hospital for intensive physio and joint injections. She has regular blood tests, daily meds including a strong anti-inflammatory, steroids and a weekly injection of the immunosuppressant methotrexate. These all cause horrible side effects."

This week, Lily is starting on an additional anti-inflammatory drug which will further suppress her immune system, Shona explained.

She said: "Lily's such a bright and brave girl. She had been shielding, but returned to school this term, although she misses a lot for medical appointments and if she becomes unwell.

"Lily should be able to enjoy what any other eight-year-old enjoys - running, playing, climbing and being energetic - but her chronic illness can get in the way of this."

Shona, 33, says their garden is not suitable for Lily to play in, with concrete and uneven ground making it unsafe, but she is physically unable to tackle it herself as she suffers from psoriatic arthritis, for which she has regular injections and is constantly fatigued.

She said: "Our garden is not suitable for Lily's needs, but I am unable to work on it," adding: "Living with an invisible illness and chronic disease can be very hard emotionally, as people don’t think you look ill from the outside."

Shona is appealing for help in making their garden "a safe and fun place at home which brings Lily joy".

She said: "I would like to ideally have the hazardous garden made safe by removing the concrete, levelling the garden as best as it can be and having an area for Lily to be able to play safely.

"If there’s a charity or local business that can help, I would appreciate it so much."

Shona has also set up a Go Fund Me page at uk.gofundme.com/f/makelilysdreamcometrue

If you can help, email louise.mcevoy@thecomet.net.



