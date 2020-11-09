Heating help for Stevenage residents as winter approaches

Elderly people, pregnant women, young families and residents with a health condition in Stevenage are set to benefit from a new scheme which will offering free help with heating their homes.

Stevenage Borough Council has made funding available to provide residents with the opportunity to obtain free improved insulation and brand new A-rated boilers.

The scheme is focused on helping householders who have high energy bills in relation to their income.

Residents can qualify for funding through a range of criteria, which includes receiving means tested benefits or being on a low household income with high energy bills.

In addition, elderly residents, those with a young family, pregnant women or residents with a health condition made worse by the cold, could also qualify for funding.

Cllr Jeannette Thomas – executive member for housing, health and older people – said: “We are delighted to make this funding available for residents so that they can improve their homes by making them more energy efficient and overall healthy environments to live all year round.

“With this scheme, Stevenage residents can save money on their energy bills with efficient A-rated heating systems and high quality insulation.

“With winter approaching and health a priority this year, we are hoping we can provide residents with the ability to make their homes healthier and stay healthy.”

Residents who think that they may qualify for the scheme are advised to call YES Energy Solutions on 01422 880100.