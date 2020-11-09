Advanced search

Heating help for Stevenage residents as winter approaches

PUBLISHED: 15:49 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 09 November 2020

Stevenage Borough Council has launched a scheme to help residents with heating this winter. Picture: Shutterstock.

Stevenage Borough Council has launched a scheme to help residents with heating this winter. Picture: Shutterstock.

Archant

Elderly people, pregnant women, young families and residents with a health condition in Stevenage are set to benefit from a new scheme which will offering free help with heating their homes.

Stevenage Borough Council has made funding available to provide residents with the opportunity to obtain free improved insulation and brand new A-rated boilers.

The scheme is focused on helping householders who have high energy bills in relation to their income.

Residents can qualify for funding through a range of criteria, which includes receiving means tested benefits or being on a low household income with high energy bills.

You may also want to watch:

In addition, elderly residents, those with a young family, pregnant women or residents with a health condition made worse by the cold, could also qualify for funding.

Cllr Jeannette Thomas – executive member for housing, health and older people – said: “We are delighted to make this funding available for residents so that they can improve their homes by making them more energy efficient and overall healthy environments to live all year round.

“With this scheme, Stevenage residents can save money on their energy bills with efficient A-rated heating systems and high quality insulation.

“With winter approaching and health a priority this year, we are hoping we can provide residents with the ability to make their homes healthier and stay healthy.”

Residents who think that they may qualify for the scheme are advised to call YES Energy Solutions on 01422 880100.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Hertfordshire police rebuff claim that Stinson Hunter played part in Stevenage paedophile’s sentencing

Steven Stapleton has bee jailed for attempting to groom two girls and having unlawful sexual intercourse with another.

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Stevenage dad cancer-free after 27 tumours removed urges others to act on health concerns

Duncan had robotic surgery to remove his bladder and reconstruct a new one using the small intestine. Picture: courtesy of Duncan McLean

Shops and schools most common places to contract COVID-19 in Hertfordshire

The majority of COVID-19 infections in Hertfordshire were contracted in schools and shops, the latest data shows. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Hertfordshire police rebuff claim that Stinson Hunter played part in Stevenage paedophile’s sentencing

Steven Stapleton has bee jailed for attempting to groom two girls and having unlawful sexual intercourse with another.

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

Latest from the The Comet

Planning application submitted for 526 apartments at Stevenage Matalan site

The new homes would consist of one and two-bedroom apartments andThe Guinness Partnership plans to increase its initial number of afforable homes to up to half. Picture: The Guinness Partnership

East and North Herts NHS Trust calls for more volunteer drivers to provide patient transport

Patient Michael Brown (left) with volunteer driver David Scrutton. Picture: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Heating help for Stevenage residents as winter approaches

Stevenage Borough Council has launched a scheme to help residents with heating this winter. Picture: Shutterstock.

Garden waste collections to be suspended across Central Bedfordshire

Central Bedfordshire Council is suspending the kerbside collections of household garden waste during the winter months. Picture: Pexels

Remembrance Sunday 2020: Poignant services honour fallen across Stevenage and North Herts

Stevenage Sea Cadets attended this year's Remembrance Day ceremony at the Bowling Green in Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council