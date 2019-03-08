Family heirloom stolen during Letchworth burglary

A 120-year-old family heirloom has been stolen from a house in Letchworth at the weekend - and police are now appealing to antique collectors to look out for the ornament.

Dating back to the 19th century, the 9ct gold pocket watch ornament measures two inches across, is inscribed, and has a red-eyed buffalo on it.

The pocket watch was taken from the Eastholm Green home of the 88-year-old grandson of the man it was originally presented to in 1899.

Made by JD Clerkenwell, it bears Hallmark 375 and the inscription reads: "THIS TOKEN OF MERIT AND HONOR OF KNIGHTHOOD WAS PRESENTED TO PRIMO WILLIAM SAVILLE BY THE MEMBERS OF THE PHILANTHROPIC LODGE NO GLE 349 AS A MARK OF RESPECT FOR HIS SERVICES IN THE CAUSE OF BUFFALOISM AND THEIR REGARD AND ESTEEM FOR HIM AS A MAN MAY 17 1899".

Burglars broke in to the home sometime between 9pm on Saturday, June 1, and 10am on Tuesday, June 4.

Det Con Lea Parker said: "This gold plaque presented to the victim's grandfather in 1899, is obviously of considerable sentimental value.

"I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch, especially keen antique buyers, who may be offered this family heirloom for sale."

Anyone with information can contact DC Parker by emailing lea.parker@herts.pnn.police.uk or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/50197/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.