Hedgehog hero fundraising for new hospital to continue rescue work

Published: 5:05 PM March 31, 2021

Laura rescues hedgehogs and nurses them back to health before sending them back on their way - Credit: Laura Bernal

A veterinary nurse from Arlesey hopes to raise funds to help keep her hedgehog hospital going after moving house.

Laura Bernal runs the small non-profit 'Little Hog Hospital' from her home, however after moving house, she is now fundraising for a brand new sanctuary to help hedgehogs on their way.

Alongside Henlow Vets, where she works, Laura rescues hedgehogs that have been injured, and is in need of a new hospital or outbuilding suitable for the animals.

She told the Comet: "When we moved house, I wasn't allowed to take the shed with me!

"I already have a GoFundMe page set up, which goes towards all things the hedgehogs need - mostly from people who deliver hedgehogs to me.

"I've had a quote for £1,500. I don't expect to raise all of it via fundraising.

"Working at the vets, we see wildlife all the time. There's a massive hedgehog population around this area and we had people bringing them into us a lot.

"After speaking to other rescues to see if we could do more, one thing led to another and I ended up taking them home.

"I rescue injured, sick and orphaned wild hedgehogs. I provide care and treatment until they can be released back into the wild."

Laura Bernal who runs the Little Hog Hospital in Arlesey is fundraising for a new outhouse to help the injured hogs - Credit: Laura Bernal

As we approach the summer months, and more people head out into their gardens, Laura has given some advice to having a hedgehog friendly garden - as she often sees an increase in strimmer injuries this time of year.

Top tips for hedgehog-friendly garden:

Leave a shallow dish of fresh water for all wildlife and meaty cat/dog food for hedgehogs

Allow hedgehogs access to your garden with a hedgehog highway– they only need a small 13cm x 13cm gap

Check your garden before mowing or strimming – strimming injuries are sadly common but can be avoided

Avoid pesticides! Slug pellets and poisoned slugs can kill hedgehogs

Allow a wild patch to grow in your garden. Hedgehogs love wood piles and wildflowers as these attract insects and also provides shelter.

If you have a pond – ensure there is an escape such as a ramp

If you find an injured or sick hedgehog, call The British Hedgehog Preservation Society on 01584 890801, who will direct you to the nearest rescue centre.

To donate to the Hedgehog Hospital, go to gofund.me/4073599d.