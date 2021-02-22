Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Police station evacuated after explosive device handed in

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:14 PM February 22, 2021   
Stevenage police station. Photo: DANNY LOO

Stevenage police station has been evacuated, and surrounding roads have been closed after a grenade was surrendered. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Stevenage police station and the roads directly surrounding the building are currently closed, after a member of the public had found a grenade during a house clearance.

The device was brought into the station in Lytton Way and has been placed in a secure cordoned off area outside the building.
The grenade has been remotely assessed by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal, who have confirmed that the safety devices are in place.

Lytton Way and surrounding roads have been closed.

A team of disposal experts is on its way to the police station to collect the grenade and all closures will remain in place as a precaution, until after this has taken place.

Arriva Herts and Essex has confirmed that its bus services for the area will be diverted via Gunnels Wood Road until further notice, and has apologised for any inconvenience to passengers. 

