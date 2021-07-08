Published: 1:07 PM July 8, 2021

Donna Coules and Kelly Hawkins will be walking along the O2 for Heathlands Animal Sanctuary in Royston - Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Hawkins

Two friends and colleagues from Letchworth will be taking on the Up the O2 challenge - with one also braving the shave - in aid of Heathlands Animal Sanctuary in Royston.

Kelly Hawkins and Donna Coules will walking over the top and back down the other side of the O2 on Tuesday, July 13, ahead of Kelly's third charity head shave on July 15.

The pair met at their jobs at Letchworth's Garden Square Iceland store, which as a store will be running a charity week to raise money for the Royston-based sanctuary.

Kelly and Donna had planned to do the epic climb last year, however it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Animal lover Kelly wants to raise as much as possible for Royston's Heathlands Sanctuary - Credit: Courtesy of Kelly Hawkins

As an animal lover, Kelly decided to go above and beyond - literally - and face her fear of heights by climbing London's O2 in the name of charity.

She said: "As a company, Iceland used to always raise money for Alzheimer's charities every year. This year, local stores were allowed to choose which charity different branches wanted to support. Ours decided on Heathlands.

Kelly is the Talking Shop Rep at the Iceland store in Garden Square, Letchworth - Credit: Kelly Hawkins

The 43-year-old - who takes care of nine rats, three rabbits, two dogs and a hamster - wants to raise as much as possible for the charity, that recues, rehabilitates and rehomes unwanted domestic pets.

"I've braved the shave twice before for cancer and men's mental health charities," Kelly added.

"The only thing that's phased me is the O2! I can't even stand on a stool at work without my legs going. But I will do it. I love my charity work.

"I get so excited for charity week every year. It would be amazing if public can help us."

The two major feats aren't all. Iceland itself will also be raising money in store from July 17 to July 23.

This will include a cake sale, kids boxes and a raffle for hampers.

To support Kelly and Donna, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Kelly-Hawkins9.To find out more about Heathlands, click here.