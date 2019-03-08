Healthy Hub Stevenage wins national award for partnership working

Vince Wood, chief commercial officer for award sponsor MHR, Healthy Hub receptionist Stephen Drakesmith, SLL health and wellbeing manager Juanita Prescott, Sky Sports news presenter Hayley McQueen and SLL health and wellbeing consultant Chris Tillbrook. Picture: Kristian Lam-Clark. Kristian Lam-Clark, Lam Clark Media

A Stevenage service which provides information, advice and support to improve people's health and wellbeing has won a national award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Healthy Hub Stevenage competed against 100 other nominations to win the Strategic Partnership Award at the Community Leisure UK Awards in Salford, in recognition of its success of bringing together more than 60 local organisations to provide its service.

A team of professionals at the hub, which is based at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre and is managed by Stevenage Leisure Ltd in partnership with the borough council, provides lifestyle support, including mental health, physical activity, weight management, breastfeeding, parenting skills, smoking cessation and coping with cancer.

Ian Morton, SLL's managing director, said: "It's a fantastic achievement for the whole team and showcases the hard work they continually put in."