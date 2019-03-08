Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Healthy Hub Stevenage wins national award for partnership working

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 June 2019

Vince Wood, chief commercial officer for award sponsor MHR, Healthy Hub receptionist Stephen Drakesmith, SLL health and wellbeing manager Juanita Prescott, Sky Sports news presenter Hayley McQueen and SLL health and wellbeing consultant Chris Tillbrook. Picture: Kristian Lam-Clark.

Vince Wood, chief commercial officer for award sponsor MHR, Healthy Hub receptionist Stephen Drakesmith, SLL health and wellbeing manager Juanita Prescott, Sky Sports news presenter Hayley McQueen and SLL health and wellbeing consultant Chris Tillbrook. Picture: Kristian Lam-Clark.

Kristian Lam-Clark, Lam Clark Media

A Stevenage service which provides information, advice and support to improve people's health and wellbeing has won a national award.

You may also want to watch:

The Healthy Hub Stevenage competed against 100 other nominations to win the Strategic Partnership Award at the Community Leisure UK Awards in Salford, in recognition of its success of bringing together more than 60 local organisations to provide its service.

A team of professionals at the hub, which is based at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre and is managed by Stevenage Leisure Ltd in partnership with the borough council, provides lifestyle support, including mental health, physical activity, weight management, breastfeeding, parenting skills, smoking cessation and coping with cancer.

Ian Morton, SLL's managing director, said: "It's a fantastic achievement for the whole team and showcases the hard work they continually put in."

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Bounty reps taken off Lister maternity wards after company illegally shared mums’ data

The Information Commissioner's Office has fined Welwyn Garden City maternity company Bounty, based at 29 Broadwater Road, £400,000 for illegally sharing data. Picture: ICO

Most Read

A1(M) southbound closed between Junction 8 and 9 after pedestrian hit by car

The A1(M) southbound between Junction 8 and 9 is closed after an RTC. Picture: Archant

Car crashes through railings in Stevenage High Street

A car came off the road on James Way in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Bounty reps taken off Lister maternity wards after company illegally shared mums’ data

The Information Commissioner's Office has fined Welwyn Garden City maternity company Bounty, based at 29 Broadwater Road, £400,000 for illegally sharing data. Picture: ICO

Latest from the The Comet

Healthy Hub Stevenage wins national award for partnership working

Vince Wood, chief commercial officer for award sponsor MHR, Healthy Hub receptionist Stephen Drakesmith, SLL health and wellbeing manager Juanita Prescott, Sky Sports news presenter Hayley McQueen and SLL health and wellbeing consultant Chris Tillbrook. Picture: Kristian Lam-Clark.

Bounty reps taken off Lister maternity wards after company illegally shared mums’ data

The Information Commissioner's Office has fined Welwyn Garden City maternity company Bounty, based at 29 Broadwater Road, £400,000 for illegally sharing data. Picture: ICO

Come and pawticipate in Stevenage Dog Watch’s eighth Doggie Day

Last year's Doggie Day brought out smiles and sunshine. Picture: Stevenage Dog Watch

New drinking fountains installed across North Herts

North Herts Councillors at the Avenue Park drinking fountain in Baldock. Picture: NHDC

Have you seen wanted Letchworth man?

Adam Brown from Letchworth is wanted in relation to possession of a firearm. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists