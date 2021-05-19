Healthy Hub distributes activity packs to children for May half term

Published: 11:00 AM May 19, 2021

North Herts District Council’s Healthy Hub will be distributing 300 school holiday activity packs to food banks and food rescue groups throughout North Herts later this month.

The Healthy Hub Family Activity Packs - which were first distributed at Easter and proved to be a great success - are to recognise the challenging times children have faced during the pandemic and to provide some fun and enjoyment for children and their families during May half term.

Each pack will include outdoor activities, baking kits, craft packs, an art competition, bubbles, recipes and other items designed to encourage families to spend time together.

Regular visitors to the Hitchin Food Rescue Hub, or food banks in Letchworth, Hitchin, Baldock and Royston, will be able collect an activity pack from May 24. Pack numbers are limited, so visitors to the Food Hub and food banks are urged to collect packs as near to that date as possible to avoid disappointment. The Best Before Café in Letchworth will also be delivering packs to families, along with their food parcels.

NHDC's Jeanette Thompson said: “We are pleased the Healthy Hub is able to distribute these packs again, as they proved to be very popular last Easter. The activities included in each pack are not only great fun but offer the opportunity for all the family to get involved and spend some quality time together.

"We hope the packs will bring many smiles to the faces of the children and families that receive them.”

For more information on the Healthy Hub North Herts visit healthyhubnorthherts.co.uk.