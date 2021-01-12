Urgent care centre's opening hours cut as staff redeployed to hospital with surge in COVID-19 patients

Published: 9:16 AM January 12, 2021

The New QEII Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Welwyn Garden City will be closed overnight - Credit: Archant

The New QEII Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Welwyn Garden City is no longer open 24 hours a day, with staff redeployed to Stevenage's Lister Hospital where there is an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The urgent care centre - for minor illnesses and injuries - will close to new patients at 10pm every day and reopen at 8am, to allow clinical staff to be redeployed overnight to Lister.

This temporary measure, which is in effect now, will be reviewed weekly.

A spokesman for the centre said: "All patients who arrive before 10pm will have their treatment completed before the centre shuts at midnight.

"GP appointments will still be available at the New QEII overnight for those who are assessed as needing them by the NHS 111 service.

"Between 8am and 10pm patients with minor injuries or illnesses will still be directed to the urgent care centre, and asked to attend alone wherever possible to help maintain social distancing. Please wear a face covering unless you are exempt."

If you have a minor injury or illness, visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to determine if you need hospital treatment.