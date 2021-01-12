Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Health

Urgent care centre's opening hours cut as staff redeployed to hospital with surge in COVID-19 patients

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:16 AM January 12, 2021   
Sign for New QEII Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Welwyn Garden City

The New QEII Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Welwyn Garden City will be closed overnight - Credit: Archant

The New QEII Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Welwyn Garden City is no longer open 24 hours a day, with staff redeployed to Stevenage's Lister Hospital where there is an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The urgent care centre - for minor illnesses and injuries - will close to new patients at 10pm every day and reopen at 8am, to allow clinical staff to be redeployed overnight to Lister.

This temporary measure, which is in effect now, will be reviewed weekly. 

A spokesman for the centre said: "All patients who arrive before 10pm will have their treatment completed before the centre shuts at midnight. 

"GP appointments will still be available at the New QEII overnight for those who are assessed as needing them by the NHS 111 service.

"Between 8am and 10pm patients with minor injuries or illnesses will still be directed to the urgent care centre, and asked to attend alone wherever possible to help maintain social distancing. Please wear a face covering unless you are exempt."

If you have a minor injury or illness, visit 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to determine if you need hospital treatment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Elderly forced to queue in cold as mass vaccine centre opens its doors in Stevenage
  2. 2 Baldock Tesco Extra reopens following blaze
  3. 3 Play areas to shut for a month as hospitals struggle with COVID surge
  1. 4 Baldock Tesco store evacuated after fire breaks out
  2. 5 'We're breaking' - Lister Hospital staff 'tearful' and 'on their knees' as COVID cases double
  3. 6 Mass vaccine centre opening marks 'big step forward' in beating COVID-19
  4. 7 'Daddy's little soldier' - father leads baby Colby tributes after two week hospital battle
  5. 8 Ex-offender tells his story of violence and prison to help young people choose right path
  6. 9 Armed police and helicopter search for man seen with firearm
  7. 10 Inspirational schoolboy battling brain tumour raises £5k for charity
Health
Stevenage News
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Incredibly sad and shocked' - Family react as beloved Bella dies after...

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire Constabularly | Updated

Man arrested in connection with suspected firearms incident

Jacob Thorburn

person

Coronavirus

Latest COVID-19 data for Stevenage and North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus