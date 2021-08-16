More walk-in vaccine centres accepting 16 and 17-year-olds from today

Published: 2:40 PM August 16, 2021

People aged 16 and 17 can go for a walk-in coronavirus jab at various locations across Stevenage and North Herts from today (Monday, August 16) - Credit: PA

From today, more venues across Hertfordshire are welcoming those aged 16 and 17 for walk-in coronavirus vaccine appointments.

Before today, those eager for their jabs could only go to Letchworth, or venture to Watford Town Hall and Hemel Hempstead Hospital.

Now the mass-vaccination centre Robertson House - in Six Hills Way, Stevenage - has been added to the list of venues accepting those under the age of 18.

Robertson House, which was one of the first mass-vaccinations to open in the country - is now accepting those aged 16 and 17 for walk-in appointments - Credit: PA

It's worth noting that these walk-in's are for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, but there are no scheduled Moderna availability past Thursday, August 19 at the centre.

The team at Robertson House are requesting that those heading to the venue for their vaccinations continue to wear face coverings while inside, as vulnerable individuals are still being seen at the centre.

For a full list of where walk-in slots are available, visit covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/events/vaccination-walk-in-clinic-times