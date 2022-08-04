Care home celebrates 'good' rating

Staff at Walkern Lodge in Stevenage have boosted their CQC rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good' - Credit: Cygnet Health Care

A Stevenage care home is celebrating being rated 'good' across all categories in its latest Care Quality Commission inspection.

Walkern Lodge is a residential home providing outcome focused care for adults with learning disabilities. In the new CQC report, following an inspection in June, inspectors concluded that the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Jamil Ali, interim service manager, said: “As a staff team we have worked very hard towards receiving a good rating from CQC. The staff team are very happy that the result shows how much of good place Walkern Lodge is to work and live."

Inspectors particularly praised staff for the care they demonstrated towards residents. The report stated: “People received support and care that was kind, compassionate and reflected people's own culture and preferences.

“Staff promoted people's equality and diversity, supporting and responding to their individual needs. People's care plans were an accurate reflection of the support they needed and what people could do independently. They included strategies and plans to help people reach their aspirations and goals.”

The report said the relatives were positive about the care and support provided and felt the service engaged with them and they felt their views were listened to.

Its latest routine inspection in 2019 saw the care home receive a 'requires improvement' rating.

The full report can be found on the CQC website here.