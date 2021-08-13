Walk in Pfizer slots available for 16 and 17-year-olds in North Herts

Published: 10:44 AM August 13, 2021

Those aged 16 and 17 are invited to walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at Letchworth Argos – with more walk-in sites announced from August 16 - Credit: PA

Youngsters aged 16 and 17 are now able to attend walk-in vaccination clinics for their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Pfizer jabs are available at the former Argos store in Garden Square Shopping Centre, Letchworth - after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) updated their advice on COVID-19 vaccinations of young people aged 16 to 17 on August 4.

The only other places in Herts currently taking teens are Watford Town Hall and Hemel Hempstead Hospital, with more walk-in sites accepting 16 and 17-year-olds from Monday, August 16.

One of the main driving forces behind getting young people vaccinated is the hoard of young people heading off to university and college this September, although ministers are no longer considering making it compulsory for uni students to be fully vaccinated to attend lectures in England.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said a decision on whether vaccines would be mandatory for students returning to halls of residence would be taken next month.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) is encouraging all new and returning students to be fully vaccinated before starting their courses and "meeting, mixing and living with lots of new people".

The body said: "It is important that everyone who can be vaccinated takes up this offer as this helps to protect vulnerable people who can’t be vaccinated for several reasons.

"Being fully vaccinated helps to stop the transmission of infectious diseases and helps protect you, your family, your student peers and lecturers."

For more walk-in clinic times across Herts, visit covid.healthierfuture.org.uk/events/vaccination-walk-in-clinic-times.