Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week
As coronavirus booster vaccines are rolled out in Hertfordshire ahead of winter, clinics are continuing to offer people the jab on a walk-in basis.
Over 50s, those living or working in care homes, frontline health and social care workers and the those over 16 at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 are eligible for a booster vaccine.
Walk-in appointments are also available for 16 and 17-year-olds in need of their first or second dose.
In our area this week, the following walk-in clinics are available
Former Argos Store, Garden Square Shopping Centre, Letchworth - over 16s and those eligible for a booster:
- Tuesday, October 26 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Wednesday, October 27 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Thursday, October 28 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Friday, October 29 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Saturday, October 20 - 9am - 1pm - Pfizer
- Sunday, October 31 - 9.30am - 3pm - Pfizer
- Monday, November 1 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer
Robertson House, Six Hills Way, Stevenage - over 16s on days that Pfizer is available, and those eligible for a booster:
- Tuesday, October 26 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Wednesday, October 27 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Thursday, October 28 - 9am to 1pm - Pfizer
- Friday, October 29 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Friday, October 29 - 1pm to 6.30pm - Moderna
- Saturday, October 30 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Sunday, October 31 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
- Monday, November 1 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
Chief medical officers have recommended a single Pfizer dose for all 12 to 15-year-olds, with the rollout predominantly taking place in schools.
Drop-in vaccines are available on a first-come first-serve basis.
Times and places for walk-ins may be updated.