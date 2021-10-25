Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:28 PM October 25, 2021   
Covid-19 vaccine being prepared

Walk-in booster jabs are available in Herts this week - Credit: PA

As coronavirus booster vaccines are rolled out in Hertfordshire ahead of winter, clinics are continuing to offer people the jab on a walk-in basis. 

Over 50s, those living or working in care homes, frontline health and social care workers and the those over 16 at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19 are eligible for a booster vaccine.

Walk-in appointments are also available for 16 and 17-year-olds in need of their first or second dose.

In our area this week, the following walk-in clinics are available

Former Argos Store, Garden Square Shopping Centre, Letchworth - over 16s and those eligible for a booster:

  • Tuesday, October 26 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Wednesday, October 27 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Thursday, October 28 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Friday, October 29 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Saturday, October 20 - 9am - 1pm - Pfizer
  • Sunday, October 31 - 9.30am - 3pm - Pfizer
  • Monday, November 1 - 9am - 2.30pm - Pfizer

Robertson House, Six Hills Way, Stevenage - over 16s on days that Pfizer is available, and those eligible for a booster:

  • Tuesday, October 26 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Wednesday, October 27 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Thursday, October 28 - 9am to 1pm - Pfizer
  • Friday, October 29 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Friday, October 29 - 1pm to 6.30pm - Moderna
  • Saturday, October 30 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Sunday, October 31 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer
  • Monday, November 1 - 9am to 2.30pm - Pfizer

Chief medical officers have recommended a single Pfizer dose for all 12 to 15-year-olds, with the rollout predominantly taking place in schools.

Drop-in vaccines are available on a first-come first-serve basis. 

Times and places for walk-ins may be updated. For the full list of walk-in sessions, click here.

