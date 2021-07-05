Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
- Credit: PA
As the coronavirus vaccine programme continues, with all those over the age of 18 now eligible, walk-in vaccinations have become a regular fixture.
This week, people in need of an Oxford AstraZeneca dose - those in a priority group who are over 40 and have never been vaccinated - can attend a walk-in clinic in Hertfordshire.
People aged between 18 and 39 should have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. There are limited walk-in clinics for these vaccinations, so keep an eye on this page for the latest sessions or book an appointment online
People who are 40+ or in a priority group who have already had their first vaccine at least eight weeks ago, are now being encouraged to get their second vaccination as soon as possible, without waiting until 12 weeks have passed.
You can get your second dose from eight weeks at a walk-in session if it’s offering the same vaccine as your first dose, or you can rearrange your appointment on the National Booking Service.
You may also want to watch:
In our area this week, the following walk-in clinic are available for the AstraZeneca jab:
Former Argos Store, Garden Square Shopping Centre, Letchworth:
Most Read
- 1 Fire crews tackle lorry blaze in Hitchin
- 2 Trial for motorist after more than 100mph clocked on A505
- 3 Flasher exposes himself to teenage girl in broad daylight
- 4 Emergency services attend incident at Stevenage train station
- 5 Discover a lost world of dinosaurs at Whipsnade Zoo this summer
- 6 Walk-in vaccine slots available this week
- 7 Final consultation for plans to bring cycle lanes and more to Stevenage roads
- 8 'It's either a footpath or it's not' - resident speaks of lack of maintenance to right of way
- 9 Golf day raises record-breaking amount for Stevenage charities in 30th year
- 10 Video showcases why our historical High Street is so special
- Monday, July 5 - 8.30am to 6pm
- Tuesday, July 6 - 8.30am to 3.30pm
- Wednesday, July 7 - 8.30am to 7.30pm
- Thursday, July 8 - 8.30am to 3.30pm
- Friday, July 9 - 8.30am to 7.30pm
- Saturday, July 10 - 8.30am to 3.30pm
- Sunday, July 11 - 8.30am to 3.30pm
Times and places for walk-ins may be updated. For the full list of walk-in sessions, click here.