Walk-in vaccine slots available this week

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:43 AM July 5, 2021    Updated: 12:21 PM July 5, 2021
Walk-in AstraZeneca vaccines are available in Letchworth this week - Credit: PA

As the coronavirus vaccine programme continues, with all those over the age of 18 now eligible, walk-in vaccinations have become a regular fixture.

This week, people in need of an Oxford AstraZeneca dose - those in a priority group who are over 40 and have never been vaccinated - can attend a walk-in clinic in Hertfordshire.

People aged between 18 and 39 should have the Pfizer or Moderna vaccination. There are limited walk-in clinics for these vaccinations, so keep an eye on this page for the latest sessions or book an appointment online

People who are 40+ or in a priority group who have already had their first vaccine at least eight weeks ago, are now being encouraged to get their second vaccination as soon as possible, without waiting until 12 weeks have passed.

You can get your second dose from eight weeks at a walk-in session if it’s offering the same vaccine as your first dose, or you can rearrange your appointment on the National Booking Service.

In our area this week, the following walk-in clinic are available for the AstraZeneca jab:

Former Argos Store, Garden Square Shopping Centre, Letchworth: 

  • Monday, July 5 - 8.30am to 6pm
  • Tuesday, July 6 - 8.30am to 3.30pm
  • Wednesday, July 7 - 8.30am to 7.30pm
  • Thursday, July 8 - 8.30am to 3.30pm
  • Friday, July 9 - 8.30am to 7.30pm
  • Saturday, July 10 - 8.30am to 3.30pm
  • Sunday, July 11 - 8.30am to 3.30pm

Times and places for walk-ins may be updated. For the full list of walk-in sessions, click here.

