More than 100,000 residents across Stevenage and North Herts have COVID vaccination

Published: 5:18 PM April 22, 2021

109,490 residents across Stevenage and North Herts have had either one or both doses of a COVID vaccine, as of April 18 - Credit: PA

Almost 110,000 people across Stevenage and North Herts have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the latest NHS England data shows.

The data, which is recorded on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database, is published each Thursday and shows vaccinations of those living in Stevenage and North Herts on a neighbourhood level.

The Comet has compiled the latest stats released by NHS England, which record the vaccination data by MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area).

There are 12 MSOAs in Stevenage, with a further 15 making up North Herts.

Across the two areas, 109,490 residents have had either one or both doses of a vaccine up to April 18. A total of 42,562 of those hail from Stevenage, with the remaining 66,928 in the North Herts area.

Woodfield and Old Town in Stevenage is the are that has seen the most under 45s vaccinated, with 1,560 people having at least once vaccination. Closely following behind is Great Ashby, Ashwell and Barley, where 1,245 have received a minimum of one jab.

Great Ashby, Ashwell and Barley is also home to the highest vaccinated population of people, with 7,625 vaccinated at least once.

In North Herts, 92.4 per cent of people over the age of 50 have had at least one dose, compared with 89.3 per cent in Stevenage.

Across Herts and West Essex, 19.3 per cent of all people aged 16 and over have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine by April 18.