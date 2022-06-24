Bringing sunshine to our NHS - charity launches match funding to double money

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity has announced match funding campaign for its Sunshine Appeal - Credit: East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity

Donations made to the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity's Sunshine Appeal between July 3 and 4 will be doubled by a group of benefactors.

The Sunshine Appeal is raising funds to transform two outdoor spaces at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

The first planned space is a terrace so that patients in intensive care can be moved outside in their beds to see the sky and enjoy some fresh air. This was shown to be very beneficial for patients during the pandemic.

The second space is a restaurant deck area for all patients, staff and visitors to be able to take a break outside away from the busy hospital environment.

Eloise Huddleston, charity director, said: “When we tell people about the Sunshine Appeal, they all think it is a fantastic idea.

"Being able to go outside in the fresh air and sunshine and have a break away from the stressful hospital environment will be of huge benefit to our hard-working NHS staff, our patients and visitors.

"It is important for our physical and mental wellbeing to have a space in which we can sit and relax.

“We still have a long way to go to reach our target to fund the work so we are very excited to be announcing a match funding campaign.

"All donations we receive on 3 and 4 July will be doubled. We have a wonderful local community who love the NHS so we hope they will get behind the appeal and make a donation on 3 or 4 July to bring sunshine to Lister Hospital!”

You can donate to the Sunshine Appeal at www.enhhcharity.org.uk/sunshine.