East and North Herts NHS Trust's top boss to retire

Published: 11:00 AM May 25, 2021

Nick Carver, chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, has spent 19 years at the helm - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

The chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, which runs Stevenage's Lister Hospital and Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital, has announced his retirement after almost 19 years at the helm.

Nick Carver has spent 42 years working for the NHS, having first joined as a hospital porter, and will retire at the end of this year.

During his tenure as chief executive of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, Nick delivered the controversial reconfiguration of hospital services in our area - centralising acute services at Lister - and the rebuild of hospitals in Welwyn Garden City and Hertford.

Nick first joined the NHS as a hospital porter, then qualified as a registered nurse before moving into health service management. He joined the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust as chief executive in November 2002.

Nick will retire as chief executive in December and the trust's board will now begin the process of appointing his successor.

You may also want to watch:

Nick said: “It has been an immense privilege to have led the trust since 2002.

“Whilst there have been a number of memorable events during my time here, the last year has clearly been the most memorable of times.

“Although the pandemic has brought great sadness, it has been a time when our people have demonstrated amazing strength, resilience and compassion. They have shown that in the most extreme of circumstances the community can count upon the NHS.

"My commitment to the trust and to local people does not end today. Between now and the day of my departure the priority is to address the needs of the people we are here to

serve.”

Ellen Schroder, chair of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: “On behalf of the board, I want to thank Nick for his vision, leadership and inspiration which has transformed healthcare for the residents of east and north Hertfordshire over the last 19 years.

“Nick’s commitment to the trust has been unwavering – he has been passionate about delivering the high-quality care for our communities, and developing and supporting our

people to be the best that they can be.

“I am committed to recruiting a new chief executive who will continue to build on the legacy that Nick will leave.”