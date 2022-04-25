Artist's semicolon tattoos for suicide prevention campaign

Subscriber Exclusive

There are a range of tattoos incorporating the semicolon to choose from - Credit: Courtesy of Sara Titmuss

A tattoo artist is using her talent to raise mental health awareness for suicide prevention, after battling her own personal struggles for many years.

Sara Titmuss, who lives in Stevenage, has so far tattooed more than 60 clients with semicolons - either incorporated into a design or standalone - as part of an awareness campaign by SAPUK (Suicide Awareness / Prevention UK).

The non-profit organisation has teamed up with tattoo artists around the world for The Semicolon Tattoo Project, which allows people to get a £10 semicolon tattoo - raising awareness of suicide prevention, as well as raising donations.

A spokesman for the organisation said: "A semicolon is used when an author could've chosen to end their sentence, but chose not to. The author is you and the sentence is your life."

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.