Friday is the final day you can receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Robertson House in Stevenage - Credit: PA

The COVID-19 vaccination centre at Robertson House in Stevenage is relocating because Herts County Council needs the space back.

People can continue to get vaccinated at Robertson House until Friday, and the service will relocate to 66-68 Queensway in Stevenage town centre from Wednesday, April 13.

Between April 8 and 13, other vaccination centres are available and can be booked via covid.healthierfuture.org.uk

More than 200,000 jabs have been delivered at Robertson House since January 2021.

The building, owned by HCC, provides space for health and social care staff training. Herts Community NHS Trust runs the vaccination centre and says the council needs the space back so these activities can resume.

Elliot Howard-Jones, the trust's chief executive, says the new town centre venue is "part of the community and easily suits people’s lifestyles".