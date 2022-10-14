Across England, the average number of patients per GP is 1,719 - Credit: Archant

Recently released NHS data shows which surgeries in the Stevenage and North Herts area have the highest and lowest number of patients per GP.

The figures were taken on August 31 this year, and have been published by NHS Digital.

The data does not provide a full picture of how busy each surgery is, because it excludes other medical staff. Trainee GPs and locums are included in the figures, but nurses, midwives and physiotherapists are not.

The following list ranks the surgeries in Stevenage and North Herts, from fewest patients per GP to most patients per GP. Across England as a whole, the average number of patients per GP is 1,719.

1. Portmill Surgery, Hitchin – 13,854 patients and the full-time equivalent (FTE) of 14.1 full-time GPs, meaning it has 980 patients per GP.

2. Baldock Surgery – 12,876 patients and the FTE of 12.8 GPs, meaning it has 1,004 patients per GP.

3. Regal Chambers Surgery, Hitchin – 12,660 patients and the FTE of 10.1 GPs, meaning it has 1,259 patients per GP.

4. King George and Manor House Surgeries, Stevenage – 22,469 patients and the FTE of 15.7 GPs, meaning it has 1,429 patients per GP.

5. Shephall Health Centre, Stevenage – 8,974 patients and the FTE of 5.7 GPs, meaning it has 1,565 patients per GP.

6. Nevells Road Surgery, Letchworth – 10,757 patients and the FTE of 6 GPs, meaning it has 1,793 patients per GP.

7. Bedwell Medical Centre, Stevenage – 12,913 patients and the FTE of 6.5 GPs, meaning it has 1,990 patients per GP.

8. Sollershott Surgery, Letchworth – 5,711 patients and the FTE of 2.7 GPs, meaning it has 2,079 patients per GP.

9. Birchwood Surgery, Letchworth – 12,192 patients and the FTE of 5.7 GPs, meaning it has 2,152 patients per GP.

10. Garden City Surgery, Letchworth – 8,096 patients and the FTE of 3.6 GPs, meaning it has 2,254 patients per GP.

11. Symonds Green Health Centre, Stevenage – 4,688 patients and the FTE of 2 GPs, meaning it has 2,313 patients per GP.

12. Stanmore Medical Group, Stevenage – 51,477 patients and the FTE of 19.7 GPs, meaning it has 2,610 patients per GP.

13. Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice, Knebworth and Stevenage – 13,436 patients and the FTE of 4.7 GPs, meaning it has 2,851 patients per GP.

14. Bancroft Medical Centre, Hitchin – 18,628 patients and the FTE of 6.3 GPs, meaning it has 2,960 patients per GP.

15. Larksfield Surgery Medical Partnership, Stotfold – 14,484 patients and the FTE of 1.9 GPs, meaning it has 7,597 patients per GP.