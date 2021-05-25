Nurse hula hoops non-stop for hours in aid of research

Video

Published: 12:17 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM May 25, 2021

Nurse Carina Cruz hula hooped non-stop for four hours to raise funds for research at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

A nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital has raised £1,462 towards research at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust by hula hooping non-stop for four hours.

Research nurse Carina Cruz completed the challenge at Lister last Thursday - Clinical Trials Day.

She said: "COVID has challenged our healthcare professionals beyond our imagination and highlighted the importance of research. As the lead research nurse for the trust, I wanted to promote the important role of the research nurse."

Carina, who put in many hours of hula hoop training, said: "I was thinking of what to do for International Nurses' Day on May 12 and Clinical Trials Day on May 20. I tried to see if I could hula hoop for an hour and, from there, the challenge went up to four hours non-stop.

"Your donations will play a huge part in helping promote the importance of research in improving and enhancing patient care and experience."