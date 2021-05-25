Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Nurse hula hoops non-stop for hours in aid of research

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:17 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 12:24 PM May 25, 2021
Research nurse Carina Cruz hula hooping at Lister Hospital in Stevenage to raise money for the East and North Herts NHS Trust

Nurse Carina Cruz hula hooped non-stop for four hours to raise funds for research at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

A nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital has raised £1,462 towards research at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust by hula hooping non-stop for four hours.

Research nurse Carina Cruz completed the challenge at Lister last Thursday - Clinical Trials Day. 

She said: "COVID has challenged our healthcare professionals beyond our imagination and highlighted the importance of research. As the lead research nurse for the trust, I wanted to promote the important role of the research nurse."

Carina, who put in many hours of hula hoop training, said: "I was thinking of what to do for International Nurses' Day on May 12 and Clinical Trials Day on May 20. I tried to see if I could hula hoop for an hour and, from there, the challenge went up to four hours non-stop.

"Your donations will play a huge part in helping promote the importance of research in improving and enhancing patient care and experience."

Lister Hospital
Coronavirus
Charity
Stevenage News

