Staff shortages due to COVID-19 mean the midwife-led maternity unit at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is not always available to patients seeking care.

The MLU offers a 'home from home' experience for women who have a low risk of complications, while the consultant-led unit downstairs is tailored to those with higher risk pregnancies.

Currently, women planning to give birth in the MLU may be sent to the CLU.

A spokesman for the East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: “COVID-19 continues to have an impact, including on staffing of our maternity services, which means sometimes our midwives have to be relocated.

“On occasion, those who would be cared for on our midwifery-led unit are offered midwifery-led care on the consultant-led unit instead. One-to-one care from a midwife is always provided during labour.

“Those in our care are encouraged to speak to their midwife if they have any questions or concerns.”