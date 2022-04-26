The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Health

Staff shortages affecting maternity services at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:34 AM April 26, 2022
Outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Staff shortages due to COVID-19 are affecting patient services at Stevenage's Lister Hospital - Credit: Archant

Staff shortages due to COVID-19 mean the midwife-led maternity unit at Stevenage's Lister Hospital is not always available to patients seeking care.

The MLU offers a 'home from home' experience for women who have a low risk of complications, while the consultant-led unit downstairs is tailored to those with higher risk pregnancies.

Currently, women planning to give birth in the MLU may be sent to the CLU.

A spokesman for the East and North Herts NHS Trust, which runs Lister, said: “COVID-19 continues to have an impact, including on staffing of our maternity services, which means sometimes our midwives have to be relocated.

“On occasion, those who would be cared for on our midwifery-led unit are offered midwifery-led care on the consultant-led unit instead. One-to-one care from a midwife is always provided during labour.

“Those in our care are encouraged to speak to their midwife if they have any questions or concerns.”

Lister Hospital
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Martins Wood Primary School, Stevenage

Investigations | Exclusive

Stevenage primary school did not call Social Services over child sex claims

Charles Thomson

person
All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Work on the SG1 development in the Stevenage regeneration is set to begin in the coming months. Pict

Stevenage Regeneration

Stevenage Regeneration: Find out what's happening next

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
The driver was caught in Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park.

Stevenage mini left untaxed for three years

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon