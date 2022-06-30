£3k thank you to Lister for pregnant wife's bleed on brain care

The 11 cyclists have raised more than £3,000 for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity by riding 100km - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity

To thank staff at Stevenage's Lister Hospital for the care his pregnant wife received after suffering a bleed on the brain, Rich Cooksley and 10 of his friends cycled 100km and raised more than £3,000 for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity.

Early this year, Rich's wife, Joanne, suffered a bleed on the brain while expecting their first child in July.

"The support, care and expertise she received at Lister was invaluable towards her continued recovery," said Rich, who lives in Stevenage.

A member of Stevenage fundraising club Mitis Covey, Rich said he wanted to "give back to those who cared, and continue to care, for Joanne," so he took part in Night Rider London this month with other members of Mitis Covey, as well as childhood friends from another fundraising group - Team Bumpkin.

They have raised £3,106 for the East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals' Charity, which supports four hospitals including Lister.