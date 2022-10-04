Dr Ahmad was presented with an award for Outstanding Achievement. - Credit: Cygnet Health Care

A Stevenage doctor has been presented with a national award for Outstanding Achievement.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad - medical director at Cygnet Hospital Stevenage - was given the award on Wednesday, September 21, at the Cygnet Annual Psychiatrists Conference and National Awards 2022.

Dr Ahmad's work over the past 20 years in supporting people struggling with mental illness was cited as a reason for this recognition.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad's hospital - Cygnet Hospital Stevenage - is a specialist inpatient mental health service for men and women who are suffering with mental health problems.

Dr Ahmed's "dedication to supporting service users on their recovery journey" was also given as a reason for the presenting of the award.

Upon receiving the 'Swan' award for Outstanding Achievement, Dr Ahmad said: "Winning the Swan Award for Outstanding Achievement in Psychiatry 2022 meant the world to me.

“Hearing Dr Tony Romero, our CEO, explain how fortunate he felt the organisation was to have me on board was the icing on the cake.

"I try every day to make a difference to the lives of those we support and winning this award filled me with pride.”

Cygnet Health Care's CEO, Dr Tony Romero, added: "We are a clinically-led organisation and doctors are the engine here at Cygnet.

“These awards recognise the achievements and difference our motivated, compassionate and value-driven doctors and teams make for our services users every single day.

“We have seen so many wonderful examples of our doctors and other clinicians, going above and beyond over the last year and stepping up to work beyond their role and sacrifice their time and dedication for the benefit of the individuals in their care.

“As CEO I am proud to count these exceptional individuals as colleagues who exemplify our values at Cygnet.

"This accolade is testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of Dr Ahmad.

“At Cygnet Health Care, we strive to provide the highest quality and standard of care and always put our service users at the heart of what we do.

"This is demonstrated impeccably by Dr Ahmad.”

To find out more about Cygnet, go to cygnethealth.co.uk/locations/cygnet-hospital-stevenage.