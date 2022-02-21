The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Health

Updated

Doctor given formal warning over untrue letter

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 4:13 PM February 21, 2022
Close-up of a doctor's stethoscope and laptop

Stevenage doctor, Mg Oo, has been given a warning after signing a medical letter he knew contained false information - Credit: Pexels

A doctor has been given a formal warning after admitting signing a medical letter he knew contained false information, saying he acted "out of misguided loyalty and sheer desire to help a friend".

Doctor Mg Oo - a GP partner for almost 30 years at Bedwell Medical Centre in Stevenage - signed the erroneous letter to NHS England in an attempt to help a fellow doctor, who had been a friend for many years, cover up a wrongdoing.

The letter falsely claimed Dr Oo knew his friend - known as Doctor A - was self-prescribing medication and accessing his own medical records, following discussion and consent from him and another doctor.

An investigation into Dr A by the General Medical Council eventually cast suspicion on Dr Oo, who then admitted he had given no such consent, and had not been aware of Dr A's actions until after they had been carried out.

Dr Oo said Dr A had arrived at his home in July 2018, asking him to sign a letter he had written himself.

Dr Oo said: "Out of misguided loyalty and sheer desire to help a friend in need, I duly signed the letter." He said the decision was "a grave misjudgment".

A hearing by the Medical Practitioners' Tribunal Service this month found Dr Oo's dishonest actions amounted to serious misconduct, but his fitness to practise was not impaired.

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in Hertfordshire village woodland near Stevenage and Hitchin
  2. 2 Three arrested for GBH after serious assault at Arlesey railway station
  3. 3 Good Stevenage school drops to inadequate over safeguarding concerns
  1. 4 Doctor given formal warning over untrue letter
  2. 5 Teen charged after armed cash robbery at Stevenage newsagents
  3. 6 5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years
  4. 7 Rail operators urge passengers ‘not to travel’ and ‘claim fee-free refund’
  5. 8 Century-old beech tree in Hitchin destroyed by Storm Eunice
  6. 9 Parish council ‘disappointed’ as pond clear-up threatens wildlife and countryside
  7. 10 Knife-wielding teen allegedly threatened group inside Hyde Café

The judgment says: "Dr Oo failed to act with integrity and honesty. Members of the medical profession would find Dr Oo’s misconduct deplorable."

The tribunal determined the isolated incident in an otherwise unblemished and longstanding career was "wholly out of character" for Dr Oo, who had "displayed a momentary lapse of judgment, to help a friend".

It said Dr Oo had shown genuine remorse and significant insight into his actions.

Dr Oo was given a formal warning, with the tribunal saying: "When you signed the letter, you were aware it contained information that was untrue. Your actions were dishonest.

"This conduct does not meet with the standards required of a doctor. It risks bringing the profession into disrepute and it must not be repeated.

"Whilst this failing in itself is not so serious as to require any restriction on your registration, it is necessary to issue this formal warning.

"This warning will be published on the medical register."

NHS
Health Care
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Here's a list of some of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor. 

Food and Drink

7 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
An upturned trampoline in Hertfordshire during Storm Eunice

Hertfordshire Weather

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The armed thief attacked McMcolls Newsagent in Stevenage High Street at around 7.35pm on Monday (February 14).

Herts Live News

Halloween mask-wearing thief steals ‘quantity of cash’ from newsagent

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon