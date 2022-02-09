'Relax and vax' sessions this half term for nervous teens

Joe, aged 19, from Welwyn Garden City. said he'd always had a fear of needles and was made to feel more comfortable by vaccinators when getting his jab - Credit: Hertfordshire Community Trust

COVID vaccine centres across Herts will be running 'relax and vax' sessions during half term to help young people who are nervous about having the jab.

Specially trained vaccinators will be on hand to help young people overcome worries like a fear of needles or other concerns.

Vaccinators will be available for a chat about the vaccine, using simple and clinically effective relaxation techniques to help reduce tension and support them through the process.

Relax and Vax sessions are aimed at 12 to 18-year-olds for the half-term break but are open to anyone who needs extra support to get their vaccination.

Children aged 12 to 15 need to be accompanied by a consenting parent or carer.

On arrival people just need to mention they’re nervous and the staff will make adjustments to ensure they’re given plenty of time and support.

Relax and Vax sessions will be available at the five large vaccine centres during half-term week, including:

Robertson House, Stevenage: Sunday, February 13 - 8.30am to 3.30pm, Monday, February 14 - 12 noon to 3.30pm, Tuesday, February 15 - 3pm to 7.30pm, Thursday, February 17 - 12pm to 3.30pm, Friday, February 18 - 3pm to 7.30pm and Sunday, February 20, 8.30am to 3.30pm.

Former Argos store, Letchworth: Saturday, February 12 - 8.30am to 3.30pm, Sunday, February 13 - 9am to 4pm, Tuesday, February 15 - 12 noon to 3.30pm, Wednesday, February 16 - 3pm to 7.30pm, Friday, February 18 - 12 noon to 3.30pm, Saturday, February 19 - 8.30am to 3.30pm and Sunday, February 20 - 9am to 4pm.

Cath Slater, deputy director of Nursing and Quality from Hertfordshire Community Trust - Credit: Hertfordshire Community Trust

Cath Slater, deputy director of Nursing and Quality from Hertfordshire Community Trust, explained: “We understand why some young people have a fear of getting vaccinated. Our immunisation teams have the skills to help anyone overcome these concerns.

"Many young people say after having received their vaccination that the experience was far more positive than they imagined – many didn’t even notice they had received the jab in their arm!

"We urge anyone with these fears to come forward so we can offer them their jabs which will provide them and their families with the best possible protection against COVID.”